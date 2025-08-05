Electronics and Apparel: A Growing Market for Anti-Static Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Static Technologies For Performance Apparel: Opportunities In A Fast Growing Market" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Everyday electric shocks from static electricity are a common occurrence and generally pose little risk to the human body. However, static electricity is a critical issue in the electronics industry, where it can damage electronic devices. Also, a sudden discharge of static electricity can cause fires or explosions in some environments. In workplaces, people are the greatest source of static charge and therefore anti-static measures such as protective clothing are required in these environments.

Significantly, workwear is the largest market for anti-static apparel, and the largest consumer within this market is the electronics and computer industry. The market for anti-static products - including fibres, yarns, fabrics and apparel, among others - is highly specialised but few companies specialise solely in these products. More commonly, fabric or apparel firms which target the workwear or protective wear market include one or more anti-static products in their ranges.

Anti-static capabilities also feature in many flame resistant fabrics. Common conductive elements used in anti-static fabrics include carbon, copper, graphene, metallic salts, silver or stainless steel, and the choice of conductive product will depend partly on the end use and the required level of protection.

Looking ahead, the market for anti-static products is set to grow significantly for a number of reasons, including: the ever increasing expansion of electronics in consumer products; miniaturisation of electronic components, which are more susceptible to static charge; growing awareness of workplace safety; and strong growth in certain end-use markets, including the automotive industry and packaging.

Geographically, strong growth is forecast for Asia - and for China and India in particular - as a result of strong growth in manufacturing activity and rapid expansion of the electronics industry in the region.

Companies Featured

Nanotex

OCSiAl

Noble Biomaterials

R.Stat

Burlington Fabrics

Carrington Textiles

DuPont

K&K

Klopman

TenCate Protective Fabrics



Key Topics Covered:

THE NEED FOR ANTI-STATIC PROTECTION

IMPARTING ANTI-STATIC PROPERTIES TO FABRICS

Conductive fibres

Anti-static treatments

ANTI-STATIC APPAREL

End-use applications

MARKETS FOR ANTI-STATIC PRODUCTS

General trends in the market for anti-static products

End-use markets

Geographical markets

Prospects for growth in markets for anti-static products

ANTI-STATIC SAFETY REGULATIONS

Europe EN 1149 DIN 54345-1 BS 6524

USA ANSI/ESD STM 2.1 and IEC 61340-4-9 AATCC TM076



SELECTED PRODUCERS OF ANTI-STATIC PRODUCTS

Selected producers of anti-static additives, agents and treatments Nanotex OCSiAl

Selected producers of anti-static fibres and yarns Noble Biomaterials R.Stat

Selected producers of anti-static fabrics Burlington Fabrics Carrington Textiles DuPont K&K Klopman TenCate Protective Fabrics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezkufb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.