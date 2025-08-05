RadiciGroup Company Profile: Advanced Textile Solutions for Apparel, Floor Coverings, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profile of RadiciGroup: Advanced Textile Solutions for Apparel, Floor Coverings, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RadiciGroup, headquartered in Gandino, Italy, is one of the world's largest producers of chemical intermediates, polymers, fibres and yarns. It operates three global business divisions - namely Advanced Textile Solutions, High Performance Polymers and Speciality Chemicals - which serve a number of high value markets.

The company has established considerable expertise in chemicals manufacturing, engineered polymers and thermoplastic elastomers since it was established, and it has carved out a niche in the manufacture of polyamide. As a result, it commands total control over the supply chain for the production of polyamide, from chemical intermediates to engineered plastics and, ultimately, fibres.

In fact, RadiciGroup has become one of the most experienced producers of polyamide in the global chemicals sector, and it has secured leading positions in markets for polyamide 6 and polyamide 6.6 fibre. The company is well on its way to fulfilling its corporate vision to "become one of the leading chemical groups in the polyamide synthetic fibres and engineering plastics production chain".

Additionally, it is on its way to fulfilling another vision, which is to establish environmental sustainability as a key pillar of the company. In particular, the company is accelerating its efforts in the field of environmental sustainability, and it has set about building a portfolio of high performance products which demonstrate its commitment to this field. As part of this work, RadiciGroup is investing in the research and development (R&D) of biopolymers, with a particular focus on the synthesis of biopolymers derived from renewable sources.

Additionally, it is engaging in a number of partnerships with other companies, universities, and public and private organisations in order to promote "sustainability-driven" innovation, technological evolution and applied research.



Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Vision, mission and values

ADVANCED TEXTILE SOLUTIONS

Synthetic fibres

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Product developments and innovations

Products made using materials derived from recycled waste

Products made using biopolymers derived from renewable sources

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkx8bi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.