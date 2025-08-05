Automotive NVH Materials Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2034: Rising Demand for Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Solutions Drives NVH Materials Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive NVH materials market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced noise, vibration, and harshness solutions in vehicles. These materials offer enhanced comfort, noise reduction, and vibration control, making them essential for improving the driving experience. The market is influenced by technological advancements, growing consumer expectations for quieter vehicles, and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) that require specialized NVH solutions.

Key materials include thermoplastic polymers, rubber, composites, and sound-damping technologies. As the automotive industry evolves, particularly with the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, the market for NVH materials is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.



The global automotive NVH materials market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle. Driven by advancements in automotive technology, increasing demand for quieter and more comfortable vehicles, and the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, this market is expanding rapidly. Innovations in noise reduction technologies, vibration damping materials, and acoustic treatments are fueling market demand.



As consumer expectations for ride comfort rise and regulations around noise emissions become stricter, the market is expected to experience steady growth. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, with their quieter powertrains, presents significant opportunities for NVH material advancements, leading to further expansion in the coming years as automotive technology continues to evolve.





The following are the demand drivers for the Global Automotive NVH Materials Market:

Rising Consumer Expectations for Comfort

Technological Advancements in NVH Materials

The Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Advanced Materials

Complexity in Balancing Performance and Weight

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global automotive NVH materials market is highly competitive, with key players including Dow, 3M, Solvay, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. These companies dominate through advanced manufacturing techniques, extensive research and development, and strategic partnerships with automakers. Emerging players are focusing on sustainable and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for high-performance NHV materials in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The market is characterized by intense competition driven by technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and increasing vehicle production, leading to rapid innovation and collaboration across the automotive value chain.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $21.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7 Startup Funding Summary



2. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Automotive NVH Materials Market, by Application, Value, 2024-2034

2.2.1 Absorption

2.2.2 Damping

2.2.3 Insulation

2.3 Automotive NVH Materials Market, by Vehicle Type, Value, 2024-2034

2.3.1 Passenger Cars

2.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



3. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Automotive NVH Materials Market, by Material Type, Value, 2024-2034

3.2.1 Rubber

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Polymer

3.2.3 Resins

3.2.4 Fabric-like Materials

3.2.5 Other Material Types



4. Automotive NVH Materials Market by Region



5. Markets- Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

Dow

3M

Huntsman International

Solvay

NITTO Denko

NVH Korea

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Henkel Corporation

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Covestro

BASF

DuPont

Wolverine Advanced Materials

