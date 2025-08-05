Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on August 12th

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:30am ET and hold meetings with investors throughout the day. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is a foundational health and beauty company powered by breakthrough innovation and the professional hairstylist. Born in the lab and brought to the chair, our products are designed to enable Pros and their clients to achieve their best results and to provide consumers with a holistic healthy hair regimen. Founded in 2014, OLAPLEX revolutionized prestige hair care with its category creating Complete Bond Technology™, which works by protecting, strengthening and relinking all three bonds during and after hair services. Since then, OLAPLEX has expanded into a full suite of hair health formulas. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold globally through an omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

