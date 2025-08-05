TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Issues Guidance to Include Progressive Roofing Acquisition

Delivers second quarter sales of $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%

2025 outlook for $5.150 to $5.350 billion in sales and $970 to $1,070 million in adjusted EBITDA includes contribution from Progressive Roofing acquisition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, commented, “We have accomplished a great deal in 2025 to date, most recently closing the acquisition of Progressive Roofing and establishing a new platform for growth in the large and highly complementary roofing services sector. Additionally, our teams’ efforts early in the year to align our cost structure with the current demand landscape and drive operational improvements are reflected in our healthy second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1%. Second quarter sales of $1.3 billion declined 5.0%, driven by an 8.3% decrease in Installation, which was partly offset by 1.1% growth in Specialty Distribution.

Mr. Buck stated, “Our 2025 outlook assumes that the contribution from the Progressive Roofing acquisition for the rest of the year will more than offset further weakness in the residential new construction and light commercial end markets. In the near term, although weak consumer confidence and economic uncertainty are pressuring new residential housing demand, we are encouraged by the ongoing positive trends in our heavy commercial and industrial end markets and excited about our long runway of new opportunities in commercial roofing.

“We remain optimistic that the long-term fundamentals for our business are strong and confident in our ability to drive increased shareholder returns. M&A continues to be our priority for deploying capital and we are returning capital to shareholders. In the second quarter, we repurchased nearly 455,000 shares, returning $136.0 million in capital to shareholders,” Mr. Buck concluded.

 Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the periods ended June 30, 2024)		    
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025     
  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2025  2024   2025  2024  
 Sales$1,297,403 $1,365,612  $1,297,403 $1,365,612  
 Gross Profit$394,043 $423,922  $392,943 $423,922  
 Gross Margin 30.4% 31.0%  30.3% 31.0% 
 SG&A$174,254 $213,530  $172,292 $185,893  
 SG&A as % of Sales 13.4% 15.6%  13.3% 13.6% 
 Operating Profit$219,789 $210,392  $220,651 $238,029  
 Operating Margin 16.9% 15.4%  17.0% 17.4% 
 Net Income$151,602 $150,723  $151,296 $170,800  
 Net Income per diluted share$5.32 $4.78  $5.31 $5.42  
 EBITDA   $261,302 $277,694  
 EBITDA Margin    20.1% 20.3% 
        
        
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025      
  Reported Adjusted 
 ($ in thousands) 2025  2024   2025  2024  
 Sales$2,530,681 $2,644,329  $2,530,681 $2,644,329  
 Gross Profit$745,516 $811,072  $757,919 $811,072  
 Gross Margin 29.5% 30.7%  29.9% 30.7% 
 SG&A$348,239 $386,172  $343,122 $358,609  
 SG&A as % of Sales 13.8% 14.6%  13.6% 13.6% 
 Operating Profit$397,277 $424,900  $414,797 $452,463  
 Operating Margin 15.7% 16.1%  16.4% 17.1% 
 Net Income$274,986 $303,104  $286,442 $323,922  
 Net Income per diluted share$9.53 $9.56  $9.93 $10.22  
 EBITDA   $496,060 $531,513  
 EBITDA Margin    19.6% 20.1% 
        

 

         
 Sales Drivers       
 (comparisons are to the periods ended June 30, 2024)   
         
   Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 
   Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales ($ in millions) $781  $599  $1,297  
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (10.5%)  (2.1%)  (7.8%) 
 Price  0.9%  0.8%  0.9% 
 M&A  1.4%  2.3%  1.9% 
 Total Sales Change  (8.3%)  1.1%  (5.0%) 
         
         
   Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 
   Installation Specialty Distribution TopBuild, net of eliminations 
 Sales ($ in millions) $1,526  $1,159  $2,531  
 Sales Drivers       
 Volume  (10.1%)  (2.1%)  (7.6%) 
 Price  1.0%  1.1%  1.1% 
 M&A  1.6%  2.8%  2.2% 
 Total Sales Change  (7.5%)  1.8%  (4.3%) 
         

  

        
 Segment Profitability      
 (comparisons are to the periods ended June 30, 2024)    
        
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 
 ($ in thousands)InstallationSpecialty Distribution InstallationSpecialty Distribution 
 Operating Profit$155,441 $87,482  $285,057 $156,541  
 Change (8.9%) (2.1%)  (13.0%) (6.2%) 
 Operating Margin 19.9% 14.6%  18.7% 13.5% 
 Adj. Operating Profit$154,541 $87,429  $292,581 $163,393  
 Change (9.6%) (2.2%)  (10.7%) (1.7%) 
 Adj. Operating Margin 19.8% 14.6%  19.2% 14.1% 
 Adj. EBITDA$174,062 $102,946  $331,618 $194,313  
 Change (8.4%) (1.8%)  (9.3%) (1.3%) 
 Adj. EBITDA Margin 22.3% 17.2%  21.7% 16.8% 
        

 

Capital Allocation

2025 Acquisitions
TopBuild continues to prioritize acquisitions for capital allocation and as of June 30, 2025, spent approximately $23 million on acquisitions. In addition, in July, the Company completed the acquisition of Progressive Roofing for $810 million, bringing the year-to-date capital deployed for acquisitions to approximately $833 million.

    
 CompanyAnnual RevenueMonth Closed
 ($ in millions)
 Progressive Roofing (I)1$438.0July
 Seal-Rite Insulation (I) 15.2April
 Total$ 453.2 
 I = Installation  
 1 Trailing 12 months ended 3/31/25  
    

Share Repurchases
During the second quarter, TopBuild repurchased 454,802 shares totaling $136.0 million. On a year-to-date basis, the Company bought back 1,148,683 shares for $351.6 million. The remaining availability for share repurchases at the end of the second quarter totaled $836.4 million.

2025 Outlook1
TopBuild issued its full year outlook which includes the contribution of the Progressive Roofing acquisition which closed in July. The guidance does not contemplate additional transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

   
$ in millions  
2025 OutlookLowHigh
Sales$5,150.0$5,350.0
Adjusted EBITDA$970.0$1,070.0
     

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 5th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com shortly before the call begins.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

PI Aquino          
pi.aquino@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)



TopBuild Corp.             
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)          
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)          
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Net sales    $1,297,403     $1,365,612     $2,530,681     $2,644,329  
Cost of sales  903,360   941,690   1,785,165   1,833,257  
Gross profit  394,043   423,922   745,516   811,072  
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense  174,254   213,530   348,239   386,172  
Operating profit  219,789   210,392   397,277   424,900  
              
Other income (expense), net:             
Interest expense  (20,545)  (18,568)  (37,147)  (37,363) 
Other, net  4,348   11,350   9,434   22,632  
Other expense, net  (16,197)  (7,218)  (27,713)  (14,731) 
Income before income taxes  203,592   203,174   369,564   410,169  
              
Income tax expense  (51,990)  (52,451)  (94,578)  (107,065) 
Net income $151,602  $150,723  $274,986  $303,104  
              
Net income per common share:             
Basic $5.34  $4.81  $9.58  $9.63  
Diluted $5.32  $4.78  $9.53  $9.56  
              
Weighted average shares outstanding:             
Basic  28,371,644   31,324,833   28,698,125   31,483,144  
Diluted  28,515,554   31,524,063   28,858,719   31,693,524  
              


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)       
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025 2024  2025 2024 
Net income $151,602 $150,723  $274,986 $303,104 
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  9,868  (1,836)  10,096  (5,928)
Comprehensive income $161,470 $148,887  $285,082 $297,176 
             



TopBuild Corp.        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands)        
  As of  
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024  
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $842,493 $400,318  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $24,268 at June 30, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024  752,559  751,612  
Inventories  385,466  406,662  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  37,566  40,382  
Total current assets  2,018,084  1,598,974  
         
Right of use assets  180,626  189,146  
Property and equipment, net  254,127  266,992  
Goodwill  2,125,827  2,112,259  
Other intangible assets, net  531,411  557,689  
Other assets  9,743  10,366  
Total assets $5,119,818 $4,735,426  
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $417,500 $456,446  
Current portion of long-term debt  50,000  48,750  
Accrued liabilities  178,709  191,786  
Short-term operating lease liabilities  66,884  68,713  
Short-term finance lease liabilities  1,192  1,487  
Total current liabilities  714,285  767,182  
         
Long-term debt  1,833,213  1,327,159  
Deferred tax liabilities, net  237,503  240,343  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  58,339  57,700  
Long-term operating lease liabilities  129,166  129,360  
Long-term finance lease liabilities  1,948  2,618  
Other liabilities  1,366  1,446  
Total liabilities  2,975,820  2,525,808  
         
EQUITY  2,143,998  2,209,618  
Total liabilities and equity $5,119,818 $4,735,426  
         
  As of June 30,   
  2025 2024  
Other Financial Data        
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $720,525 $792,396  
Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $5,248,415 $5,353,117  
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  13.7%14.8% 
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches        



TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)       
(in thousands)       
        
  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2025  2024  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:               
Net income $274,986  $303,104  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  71,677   69,291  
Share-based compensation  9,806   9,759  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  711   (131) 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,549   1,440  
Provision for bad debt expense  8,121   9,874  
Provision for inventory obsolescence  4,570   4,892  
Impairment losses  8,636     
Deferred income taxes, net  (2,668)  (72) 
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:       
Receivables, net  (4,988)  (58,411) 
Inventories  20,146   (30,758) 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,884   (6,595) 
Accounts payable  (39,053)  (17,480) 
Accrued liabilities  (7,677)  (13,348) 
Other, net  (2,421)  (2,437) 
Net cash provided by operating activities  346,279   269,128  
        
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:       
Purchases of property and equipment  (24,915)  (35,974) 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (21,185)  (88,123) 
Proceeds from sale of assets  610   2,150  
Net cash used in investing activities  (45,490)  (121,947) 
        
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:       
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  1,000,000     
Repayment of long-term debt  (487,500)  (23,873) 
Excise taxes paid on share repurchases  (9,444)    
Payment of debt issuance costs  (6,970)    
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (5,374)  (6,059) 
Exercise of stock options     3,224  
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (351,621)  (505,241) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  139,091   (531,949) 
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  2,295   (576) 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  442,175   (385,344) 
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period  400,318   848,565  
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $842,493  $463,221  
        
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:       
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $33,978  $20,180  
Accruals for property and equipment  353   277  
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock  3,516   5,202  
        



TopBuild Corp.                   
Segment Data (Unaudited)                   
(dollars in thousands)                   
                    
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,     
   2025   2024 Change   2025  2024  Change  
Installation                   
Sales $780,678  $850,983  (8.3)%$1,526,211 $1,649,726   (7.5)%
                    
Operating profit, as reported $155,441  $170,718    $285,057 $327,475     
Operating margin, as reported  19.9 % 20.1%    18.7% 19.9 %   
                    
Rationalization charges  (933)       7,348      
Acquisition related costs  33   288     176  333     
Operating profit, as adjusted $154,541  $171,006    $292,581 $327,808     
Operating margin, as adjusted  19.8 % 20.1%    19.2% 19.9 %   
                    
Share-based compensation  274   318     623  648     
Depreciation and amortization  19,247   18,712     38,414  36,979     
EBITDA, as adjusted $174,062  $190,036  (8.4)%$331,618 $365,435   (9.3)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  22.3 % 22.3%    21.7% 22.2 %   
                    
Specialty Distribution                   
Sales $599,184  $592,826  1.1 %$1,158,987 $1,138,620   1.8 %
                    
Operating profit, as reported $87,482  $89,373    $156,541 $166,951     
Operating margin, as reported  14.6 % 15.1%    13.5% 14.7 %   
                    
Rationalization charges  (67)       6,801  (750)    
Acquisition related costs  14   10     51  10     
Operating profit, as adjusted $87,429  $89,383    $163,393 $166,211     
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.6 % 15.1%    14.1% 14.6 %   
                    
Share-based compensation  421   380     884  813     
Depreciation and amortization  15,096   15,047     30,036  29,883     
EBITDA, as adjusted $102,946  $104,810  (1.8)%$194,313 $196,907   (1.3)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.2 % 17.7%    16.8% 17.3 %   
                    



TopBuild Corp.                    
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
  Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30,     
  2025  2024   Change  2025  2024   Change 
Total net sales                    
Sales before eliminations $1,379,862  $1,443,809      $2,685,198  $2,788,346     
Intercompany eliminations  (82,459)  (78,197)      (154,517)  (144,017)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,297,403  $1,365,612   (5.0)% $2,530,681  $2,644,329   (4.3)%
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments $242,923  $260,091      $441,598  $494,426     
General corporate expense, net  (9,502)  (36,859)      (18,762)  (45,926)    
Intercompany eliminations  (13,632)  (12,840)      (25,559)  (23,600)    
Operating profit, as reported $219,789  $210,392      $397,277  $424,900     
Operating margin, as reported  16.9 % 15.4 %     15.7 % 16.1 %   
                     
Rationalization charges  (1,021)  258       14,337   (492)    
Refinancing costs  226          226        
Acquisition related costs †  1,657   4,379       2,957   5,055     
Acquisition termination fee     23,000          23,000     
Operating profit, as adjusted $220,651  $238,029      $414,797  $452,463     
Operating margin, as adjusted  17.0 % 17.4 %     16.4 % 17.1 %   
                     
Share-based compensation  4,765   4,632       9,806   9,759     
Depreciation and amortization  35,886   35,033       71,457   69,291     
EBITDA, as adjusted $261,302  $277,694   (5.9)% $496,060  $531,513   (6.7)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  20.1 % 20.3 %     19.6 % 20.1 %   
                     
Sales change period over period  (68,209)         (113,648)       
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  (16,392)         (35,453)       
Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  (24.0)%        (31.2)%      
                     
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments          
                     



TopBuild Corp.             
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)             
(dollars in thousands)             
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Net sales             
Same branch:             
Installation $768,717  $850,983  $1,499,542  $1,649,726  
Specialty Distribution  585,611   592,826   1,126,868   1,138,620  
Eliminations  (82,459)  (78,197)  (154,517)  (144,017) 
Total same branch $1,271,869  $1,365,612  $2,471,893  $2,644,329  
              
Acquisitions (a):             
Installation $11,961  $  $26,669  $  
Specialty Distribution  13,573      32,119     
Total acquisitions  25,534      58,788     
              
Total net sales $1,297,403  $1,365,612  $2,530,681  $2,644,329  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted             
Same branch $255,946  $277,694  $485,860  $531,513  
Acquisitions (a)  5,356      10,200     
Total $261,302  $277,694  $496,060  $531,513  
              
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales             
Same branch (b)  20.1 %    19.7 %   
Acquisitions (c)  21.0 %    17.4 %   
Total (d)  20.1 % 20.3 %19.6 % 20.1 %
              
As Adjusted (Decremental)/Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales             
Same branch (e)  (23.2)%    (26.5)%   
Acquisitions (c)  21.0 %    17.4 %   
Total (f)  (24.0)%    (31.2)%   
              
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months             
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales             
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales             
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales             
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales          
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales             
              



TopBuild Corp.                    
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)                 
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
  Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30,     
  2025 2024 Change  2025 2024 Change 
Residential:                    
Same branch (a) $801,031 $884,100  (9.4)%$1,555,856 $1,718,943  (9.5)%
Acquisitions  8,469        23,396      
Total Residential sales  809,500  884,100  (8.4)% 1,579,252  1,718,943  (8.1)%
                     
Commercial/Industrial:                    
Same branch (a) $470,838 $481,512  (2.2)%$916,037 $925,386  (1.0)%
Acquisitions  17,065        35,392      
Total Commercial/Industrial sales  487,903  481,512  1.3 % 951,429  925,386  2.8 %
Total net sales $1,297,403 $1,365,612  (5.0)%$2,530,681 $2,644,329  (4.3)%
                     
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months              
                     



TopBuild Corp.             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)             
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)             
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Gross Profit Reconciliation             
              
Net sales $1,297,403  $1,365,612  $2,530,681  $2,644,329  
              
Gross profit, as reported $394,043  $423,922  $745,516  $811,072  
              
Rationalization charges  (1,100)     12,403     
Gross profit, as adjusted $392,943  $423,922  $757,919  $811,072  
              
Gross margin, as reported  30.4 %31.0 %29.5 %30.7 %
Gross margin, as adjusted  30.3 %31.0 %29.9 %30.7 %
              
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation             
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $174,254  $213,530  $348,239  $386,172  
              
Rationalization charges  79   258   1,934   (492) 
Refinancing costs  226      226     
Acquisition related costs  1,657   4,379   2,957   5,055  
Acquisition termination fee     23,000      23,000  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $172,292  $185,893  $343,122  $358,609  
              
Operating Profit Reconciliation             
              
Operating profit, as reported $219,789  $210,392  $397,277  $424,900  
              
Rationalization charges  (1,021)  258   14,337   (492) 
Refinancing costs  226      226     
Acquisition related costs  1,657   4,379   2,957   5,055  
Acquisition termination fee     23,000      23,000  
Operating profit, as adjusted $220,651  $238,029  $414,797  $452,463  
              
Operating margin, as reported  16.9 %15.4 %15.7 %16.1 %
Operating margin, as adjusted  17.0 %17.4 %16.4 %17.1 %
              
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation             
              
Income before income taxes, as reported $203,592  $203,174  $369,564  $410,169  
              
Rationalization charges  (1,021)  258   14,337   (492) 
Refinancing costs  226      226     
Acquisition related costs  1,657   4,379   2,957   5,055  
Acquisition termination fee     23,000      23,000  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  204,454   230,811   387,084   437,732  
              
Tax rate at 26.0%  (53,158)  (60,011)  (100,642)  (113,810) 
Income, as adjusted $151,296  $170,800  $286,442  $323,922  
              
Income per common share, as adjusted $5.31  $5.42  $9.93  $10.22  
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  28,515,554   31,524,063   28,858,719   31,693,524  
              



TopBuild Corp.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 2025 2024 
Net income, as reported $151,602  $150,723 $274,986 $303,104 
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net  16,197   7,218  27,713  14,731 
Income tax expense  51,990   52,451  94,578  107,065 
Depreciation and amortization  35,886   35,033  71,457  69,291 
Share-based compensation  4,765   4,632  9,806  9,759 
Rationalization charges  (1,021)  258  14,337  (492)
Refinancing costs  226     226   
Acquisition related costs  1,657   4,379  2,957  5,055 
Acquisition termination fee     23,000    23,000 
EBITDA, as adjusted $261,302  $277,694 $496,060 $531,513 
             



TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2024 2025 Trailing Twelve Months Ended
 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 June 30, 2025
Net sales$1,373,268 $1,312,206 $1,233,278 $1,297,403 $5,216,155
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 16,695  12,058  3,297  210  32,260
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,389,963 $1,324,264 $1,236,575 $1,297,613 $5,248,415
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               



TopBuild Corp.      
2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)     
(in millions)      
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income, as reported$499.0 $584.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 82.0  78.0 
Income tax expense 175.0  205.0 
Depreciation and amortization 163.0  155.0 
Share-based compensation 19.0  18.0 
Rationalization charges 15.0  15.0 
Acquisition related costs 17.0  15.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$970.0 $1,070.0 
       



