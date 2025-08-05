Laser Processing Market Global Forecast to 2032: Key Players Coherent Corp and TRUMPF Among Top Innovators in Laser Processing

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Processing Market by Laser Type (Fiber, Ruby, YAG, Semiconductor, Thin-disk, CO2, Excimer, Helium-neon, Argon, Chemical, Liquid, X-ray, Photonic Crystal, Short-pulse), Configuration (Fixed, Moving, Hybrid), Component - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser processing market, currently valued at USD 7.17 billion, is set to grow to USD 11.89 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5%. This precision-driven methodology is integral to various industries, enhancing surface treatment and engraving processes. In the automotive sector, it is pivotal for surface preparation prior to painting, improving adhesion, and augmenting functional properties like corrosion and wear resistance. Laser engraving offers permanent high-contrast markings for vehicle components, including engine parts and interior trims.

In electronics, laser techniques optimize micro-structuring and texturing for better adhesion and electrical properties in devices such as circuit boards and semiconductors. This also extends to the marking and cutting of precision components like microchips and electronic housings.

Gas Laser Segment's Market Impact

Gas lasers, utilizing gaseous compounds, are projected to be significant players in the market due to their stable performance and superior beam quality. They are suited to a variety of precision applications with CO? lasers used extensively in material processing, excimer lasers in photolithography and ophthalmic surgery, and argon lasers in medical treatments and spectroscopy.

Growth in Automotive Applications

Automotive is a rapidly growing segment within the laser processing market, as it enables high-precision manufacturing and enhanced production efficiency. The rise in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, coupled with advancements in laser processing technology, positions these solutions as crucial in modern automotive production. This growth is fueled by the necessity for high-speed, scalable manufacturing processes in battery enclosures and powertrain systems.

Germany: A Leader in the European Market

Germany stands out in the European laser processing market, driven by its robust industrial base and investment in advanced manufacturing technologies. The integration of laser systems in the automotive, machinery, electronics, and medical sectors plays a critical role in Germany's leadership in precision production and high-end technology development.

Competitive Analysis

Key market players include Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), Fives (France), AXBIS (South Korea), Lumentum Operations LLC (US), Gravotech, Inc. (France), and LaserStar Technologies (US).

This report categorizes the laser processing market by components such as lasers and systems, laser types, configurations, applications, end users, and regions. The scope of the report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth. It also offers an in-depth competitive analysis of leading industry players and their strategies.

Research Coverage

Market leaders and new entrants will benefit from this report's insights into revenue approximations and the competitive landscape, aiding strategic planning. It highlights the transition towards advanced laser solutions, the impact on nano and micro-manufacturing, and the increasing role of lasers in various operations.

Market drivers include the shift to advanced laser technologies and their expanding applications.

Identifies significant R&D investments and high initial costs as main restraints.

Opportunities arise in automotive and scientific sectors, while challenges include environmental concerns connected to rare-earth elements.

In-depth assessment of key market players and their strategies for innovation and growth, including upcoming technologies and new product launches.

