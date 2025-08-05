TEN Protocol Launches Community-First Raise: Infrastructure Ownership for the Next Era of Ethereum

Early users gain direct access to proven Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, on the same terms as institutions.



LONDON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Protocol, the Ethereum Layer 2 building encrypted execution for next-gen blockchain applications, is opening its public round via Legion from August 5–8. This community-first raise offers early access to The Final Network, the TEN Protocol infrastructure powering applications previously impossible on transparent chains, marking a shift from institutional backers to community ownership of infrastructure already proven at scale.

Unlike traditional fundraises, TEN’s public round is about enabling open ownership of working infrastructure. With over 548,000 wallets on testnet and a growing developer ecosystem, TEN already delivers encrypted execution for real-world use cases across gaming, AI, and institutional finance.

“We believe the people building, testing, and using TEN should be the ones who own it,” said Gavin Thomas, CEO of TEN Protocol. “This isn’t about speculation, it’s about giving early users a direct stake in infrastructure that’s already working and unlocking new markets for Ethereum.”

TEN’s encrypted execution layer solves what many see as Ethereum’s “transparency trap” – the inability to build apps requiring confidential logic, such as real gaming mechanics, private auctions, or institutional DeFi. By leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), TEN enables smart transparency, the next step in Ethereum’s evolution.

The Final Network’s public round via Legion is built around three core pillars:

Community-First Ownership : No insider deals. No exclusive allocations. Just direct access for users to own a piece of the network.

: No insider deals. No exclusive allocations. Just direct access for users to own a piece of the network. Smart Transparency : A breakthrough in privacy-preserving smart contracts, enabling billion-dollar categories like gaming, AI, and TradFi to go fully on-chain.

: A breakthrough in privacy-preserving smart contracts, enabling billion-dollar categories like gaming, AI, and TradFi to go fully on-chain. Credibility at Scale: The team previously built R3 Corda, trusted by central banks and institutions to settle trillions and manage over $10B in real-world assets.



TEN’s approach challenges the current L2 model, dominated by institutional capital and extractive economics, by offering sustainable infrastructure aligned with its users from the start.

“The infrastructure that powers global markets shouldn’t be controlled by a handful of investors,” said Cais Manai, Co-Founder of TEN Protocol. “We’ve proven this can be done differently, and now we’re inviting the community to own what they help create.”

The TEN x Legion public round is part of a broader campaign to redefine how networks grow, one rooted in transparency, credibility, and long-term alignment. In line with this mission and TEN’s commitment to rewarding active early users, the first 200 contributors from the Cookie3 campaign will receive guaranteed allocation (up to $5K ticket size). Investors who participate in the round will receive TEN tokens directly via the Legion platform, with TEN’s Token Generation Event (TGE) and public listing scheduled for later this year.

Media Contact:

Liam Quinn - liam@obscu.ro

Head of Growth

Ten Protocol

About TEN Protocol

TEN Protocol is a next-generation Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum, enabling confidential smart contract execution, programmable cryptography and encrypted data processing. The protocol provides industrial-grade encryption solutions for decentralised applications while maintaining the security guarantees of the Ethereum network.