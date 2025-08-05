AC Immune Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Three active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegeneration progressing through Phase 2 clinical development

ACI-7104.056 anti-alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy in Parkinson’s disease produced strong immunogenicity and favorable safety profile in interim results from the ongoing Phase 2 VacSYn reported in April, with further data to come in H2 2025

Third Alzheimer’s disease cohort (AD3) in the Phase 2 ABATE trial of anti-Abeta ACI-24.060 to reach 12 months of treatment in December 2025, with interim results expected early 2026

Small molecule NLRP3 program now in IND-enabling studies, highlighting promise in early-stage pipeline

Cash resources of CHF 127.1 million (USD157.6 million) as of June 30, 2025, provide funding into Q1 2027 excluding any potential milestone payments





Lausanne, Switzerland, August 5, 2025 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “AC Immune is continuing to progress toward precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases as we approach multiple value-inflection points through the rest of 2025 and beyond. Our industry symposium during the AD/PD™ conference focused on unlocking active immunotherapy for tailored prevention strategies highlighted the momentum of our three active immunotherapies in Phase 2 development. Interim results on ACI-7104.056, our wholly owned a-syn active immunotherapy, reinforced its best-in-class characteristics, showing strong immunogenicity and a favorable safety profile in early Parkinson’s disease. The two partnered programs, ACI-24.060 and ACI-35.030, are also progressing according to plan. In addition, our Morphomer® small molecule drugs targeting a-syn and tau and Morphomer®-antibody drug conjugates (morADC) were featured in several presentations at AD/PD™ 2025. In our exciting early-stage pipeline, ACI-19764, a novel Morphomer® small molecule inhibitor of NLRP3, has now entered studies to enable an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

“Our strong cash position provides funding into 2027, excluding potential milestone payments, and enables us to advance our robust pipeline focused on precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases. Further interim results from Part 1 of the VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056 are expected later this year, and the AD3 cohort in the ABATE trial of ACI-24.060 will reach 12 months of treatment around year end, with interim results thereafter. We also expect to file an IND for ACI-19764 this year.”

Q2 2025 and Subsequent Highlights:

Reported interim safety and positive immunogenicity data from the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056, AC Immune’s wholly owned anti-a-syn active immunotherapy candidate, for the treatment of patients with early PD. As presented at AD/PD™ 2025, treatment with ACI-7104.056 induced an average 20-fold increase in anti-a-syn antibodies after four immunizations compared to placebo background level. Based on pharmacodynamic and biomarker interim results to be reported later this year, AC Immune may decide to initiate Part 2 of VacSYn, with the aim of establishing early proof-of-concept and identification of disease-specific biomarkers for rapid transition into a pivotal study.

AC Immune’s therapeutic and diagnostic programs were featured in multiple presentations at AD/PD™ 2025.

AC Immune hosted an industry symposium highlighting the company’s industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.





Anticipated 2025 Milestones

Program Milestone Expected in ACI-24.060

anti-Abeta active immunotherapy ABATE Phase 2 trial reaches 12-month treatment timepoint in the AD3 cohort by year end (with interim results reported thereafter) H2 2025 ACI-7104.056

anti-a-syn active immunotherapy Interim pharmacodynamic and biomarker results from Part 1 of Phase 2 VacSYn trial in PD H2 2025 ACI-19764

Small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor IND/CTA filing H2 2025 TDP-43

monoclonal antibody Validated pharmacodynamic assay for clinical readout H2 2025 Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitors Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies H2 2025 Morphomer a-syn aggregation inhibitor Lead declaration H2 2025 TDP-43-PET tracer Initial Phase 1 readout H2 2025 ACI-15916

a-syn-PET tracer Phase 1 readout in Parkinson’s disease (PD) H2 2025





Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Cash Position: The Company had a total cash balance of CHF 127.1 million (CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024), composed of CHF 25.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 101.4 million in short-term financial assets. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources into Q1 2027, excluding potential milestone payments.

The Company had a total cash balance of CHF 127.1 million (CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024), composed of CHF 25.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 101.4 million in short-term financial assets. The Company’s cash balance provides sufficient capital resources into Q1 2027, excluding potential milestone payments. Contract Revenues: The Company recorded CHF 1.3 million in contract revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to CHF 0.7 million in the comparable prior period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, our contract revenues of CHF 1.3 million were related to the efforts made under the agreement with Takeda.

The Company recorded CHF 1.3 million in contract revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to CHF 0.7 million in the comparable prior period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, our contract revenues of CHF 1.3 million were related to the efforts made under the agreement with Takeda. R&D Expenditures: R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were CHF 16.8 million compared to CHF 17.1 million in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced activity in early-stage discovery programs, as well as lower expenses incurred on ACI-7104.056. These reductions were offset by higher costs in the Morphomer Inflammasome program (ACI-19764).

R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were CHF 16.8 million compared to CHF 17.1 million in the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to reduced activity in early-stage discovery programs, as well as lower expenses incurred on ACI-7104.056. These reductions were offset by higher costs in the Morphomer Inflammasome program (ACI-19764). G&A Expenditures: G&A expenses, in comparison to the comparable period in 2024, decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 3.9 million for the 3 months ended June, 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in legal fees related to business development and licensing activities which were executed in the prior period.

G&A expenses, in comparison to the comparable period in 2024, decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 3.9 million for the 3 months ended June, 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in legal fees related to business development and licensing activities which were executed in the prior period. IFRS Loss for the Period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with a net loss of CHF 22.8 million for the comparable period in 2024.





About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.



SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.



The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.



For further information, please contact:

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com











International Media



Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

Forward looking statements



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

As of June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,490 2,651 Right-of-use assets 4,926 5,437 Intangible asset 50,416 50,416 Long-term financial assets 584 415 Total non-current assets 58,416 58,919 Current assets Prepaid expenses 2,542 4,302 Accrued income 510 1,099 Other current receivables 1,621 1,104 Short-term financial assets 101,413 129,214 Cash and cash equivalents 25,722 36,275 Total current assets 131,808 171,994 Total assets 190,224 230,913 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders’ equity Share capital 2,236 2,226 Share premium 479,680 478,506 Treasury shares (218) (218) Currency translation differences 4 (5) Accumulated losses (406,959) (368,239) Total shareholders’ equity 74,743 112,270 Non-current liabilities Long-term deferred contract revenue 3,596 4,560 Long-term lease liabilities 3,880 4,401 Net employee defined benefit liabilities 9,036 8,844 Total non-current liabilities 16,512 17,805 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,729 2,658 Accrued expenses 11476 12098 Short-term deferred contract revenue 83,725 85,056 Short-term lease liabilities 1,039 1,026 Total current liabilities 98,969 100,838 Total liabilities 115,481 118,643 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 190,224 230,913





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Contract revenue 1,306 687 2,296 687 Total revenue 1,306 687 2,296 687 Operating expenses Research & development expenses (16,826) (17,138) (32,742) (32,303) General & administrative expenses (3,896) (4,551) (8,334) (9,522) Other operating income/(expense), net 28 41 21 109 Total operating expenses (20,694) (21,648) (41,055) (41,716) Operating loss (19,388) (20,961) (38,759) (41,029) Financial income 458 739 1,145 1,368 Financial expense (50) (34) (103) (70) Exchange differences (2,209) (2,504) (2,501) (891) Finance result, net (1,801) (1,799) (1,459) 407 Loss before tax (21,189) (22,760) (40,218) (40,622) Income tax expense — — — — Loss for the period (21,189) (22,760) (40,218) (40,622) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share for the period attributable

to equity holders (0.21) (0.23) (0.4) (0.41)





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

(In CHF thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loss for the period (21,189) (22,760) (40,218) (40,622) Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in

subsequent periods (net of tax): Currency translation differences 4 — 9 16 Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax) — — — — Other comprehensive income/(loss) 4 — 9 16 Total comprehensive loss, net of tax (21,185) (22,760) (40,209) (40,606)

