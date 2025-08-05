Envision Pharma Group appoints Tom Langan as Chief Executive Officer

Leading industry executive with 30 years’ of experience providing technology-enabled solutions to life sciences companies

Fairfield, Connecticut, USA, and Horsham, United Kingdom - August 5, 2025 - Envision Pharma Group, a leading global technology partner, announces the appointment of Tom Langan as Chief Executive Officer. Tom is a highly experienced industry executive with deep expertise in leading companies that provide technology-enabled solutions for healthcare.

Prior to this appointment, he was interim CEO at Veradigm (formerly Allscripts: MDRX), a healthcare technology company providing integrated data, analytics, and software services. Tom spent seven and a half years at Veradigm in a variety of roles, including President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Previously, he was CCO and later CEO of Practice Fusion, a leading provider of cloud-based electronic health records to independent physician practices, prior to its acquisition by Veradigm in 2018. He also held the role of CCO at Symphony Health Solutions, a provider of healthcare data analytics and solutions. Across these respective roles, Tom demonstrated a consistent track record of leading product innovation resulting in sustained business growth.

Tom will continue to drive Envision’s industry-leading global technology service offering for its 400+ pharma and biotech clients, including all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Tom Langan, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Envision Pharma Group, said: “Envision’s reputation as the leading provider of technology-enabled services to healthcare companies has been built on over 20 years of deep understanding of the industry and the challenges it faces. Global healthcare is facing increasingly high costs and greater complexity than ever before, and I am proud to now lead Envision’s efforts to meet the critical need for advanced technology-enabled solutions that accelerate and derisk results for life sciences companies across the entire product life cycle.”

Alistair Macdonald, Executive Chairman of Envision Pharma Group, added: “We were particularly impressed by Tom's client-centric leadership and his proven track record of driving technology innovation in his previous roles. His experience aligns perfectly with Envision Pharma Group's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the complex challenges facing life sciences companies today. We look forward to working closely with Tom to drive positive outcomes for our customers and employees.”

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions.