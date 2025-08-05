Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. EDT in Boston, MA.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into further development. Sagimet has recently initiated a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial with a second oral FASN inhibitor drug candidate, TVB-3567, that is planned to be developed for acne in the US. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

