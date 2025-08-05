English Speakers Left Out — Again — of Québec’s 2025-2026 Employment Services Strategy

Montreal, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montréal, August 5, 2025 — At a time of growing economic uncertainty, Québec`s Ministère de l’Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (MESS)’s newly released public employment services plan continues to ignore Québec’s English speakers. The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) finds this omission deeply concerning, given the already persistent employment gaps facing English-speaking Québecers: a 4 percentage point higher unemployment rate, $5200 less in median income, and nearly double the poverty rate as compared to Québec`s francophones.

“The data speaks for itself — a one-size-fits-all approach to employment services continues to leave our community behind. This is not just about getting employment services in English. In healthcare, a doctor will deliver the same treatment despite the language of their patient. In Québec, employment interventions need to be different based on the language of the client,” explained PERT`s Executive Director Nicholas Salter. “

The Plan d'action 2025-2026 des services publics d'emploi , released last week, sets priorities for Service Québec and outlines which populations will be considered priority clientele for employment services providers. It presents itself as a strategy to build a strong and inclusive economy by supporting those most marginalized from the labour market.

“Québec’s English speakers make up 14.9% of Québec’s total population, yet represent nearly a quarter of those who are unemployed. Without a plan, MESS's strategy will continue to leave our community marginalized and without adequate resources,” continued Salter.

PERT is calling for targeted employment measures for Québec’s English speakers, which pair a for-us-by-us employment services model with French-language training opportunities.

PERT’s position is that the current situation underscores the need for targeted action, not continued exclusion.

“Adapted employment services for Québec`s English speakers will help us grow our economy at a critical time AND help promote the French-language. It’s really a win-win for Québec. The repeated omission of our community from employment plans is a huge missed opportunity to unlock the full productivity of Québec’s labour market,” concluded Salter.

- 30 -