Cibus to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 14, 2025 After the Market Close and Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-833-316-2483 (U.S.), +1-785-838-9284 (International)

The conference ID “CIBUS” or 24287 will be required for entry

Event Link: https://investor.cibus.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 28, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 11159575.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.

Cibus Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347