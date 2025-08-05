LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2025.

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter including profitability metrics at the high end of our prior guidance range,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“In the second quarter, we delivered 1,323 homes at an average sales price of $365,446, resulting in $483.5 million in revenue. Additionally, our gross margin and our adjusted gross margin both increased 190 basis points sequentially to 22.9% and 25.5%, respectively, and our adjusted gross margin was at the high end of the range provided on our last call. We continue to pursue opportunities for cost savings and improved efficiency as we focus on driving additional improvement in our profit margins and earnings per share. Finally, in the second quarter we repurchased 367,568 shares of our common stock.

“Although demand for homeownership during the quarter was resilient, affordability challenges tied to interest rates and broader economic uncertainty dampened some buyers’ willingness to transact, resulting in a sequential decline in our second quarter net orders. However, we are encouraged by recent trends in late June and throughout July, which point to an improved sales environment in the third quarter.

“In today’s market, our spec-focused business model makes visibility into the fourth quarter a challenge. As a result, we are withdrawing our full year 2025 guidance and providing guidance only for the third quarter of 2025. We intend to reintroduce annual guidance when market conditions stabilize.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Despite the current challenges confronting our industry, we remain confident in the housing market’s long-term outlook, underpinned by strong demographics and a structural shortage of new homes. Our second quarter results demonstrate our commitment to positioning the Company to capitalize on long-term opportunities when the market improves, while continuing to deliver strong results today.”

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $483.5 million

Home closings of 1,323

Average sales price per home closed of $365,446

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 22.9%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 25.5%

Net income before income taxes of $42.0 million

Net income of $31.5 million or $1.36 basic EPS and $1.36 diluted EPS



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $834.9 million

Home closings of 2,319

Average sales price per home closed of $360,028

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 22.1%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.7%

Net income before income taxes of $47.8 million

Net income of $35.5 million or $1.52 basic EPS and $1.52 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at June 30, 2025 of 146

Total owned and controlled lots at June 30, 2025 of 64,756

Ending backlog at June 30, 2025 of 808 homes valued at $322.5 million

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

367,568 shares of common stock were repurchased during the second quarter of 2025 for an aggregate amount of $20.6 million

Total liquidity of $322.6 million at June 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents of $59.6 million and $263.0 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 45.0% at June 30, 2025

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2025. The Company expects:

Home closings between 1,100 and 1,300

Active selling communities at the end of the third quarter of 2025 of approximately 145

Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $365,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.5% and 22.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 15.0% and 16.0%

Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the third quarter of 2025 are similar to those experienced to date in 2025 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs for the full third quarter of 2025 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place and does not take into account any additional changes to U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the Earnings Call webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning expected third quarter 2025 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, and subsequent filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or outlook on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements, including the Company’s third quarter 2025 outlook, are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or outlook. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and outlook are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and outlook. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,560 $ 53,197 Accounts receivable 34,596 28,717 Real estate inventory 3,650,443 3,387,853 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 29,030 36,049 Property and equipment, net 93,802 57,038 Other assets 116,196 174,391 Deferred tax assets, net 10,433 9,271 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 4,006,078 $ 3,758,534 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 46,044 $ 33,271 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 162,059 207,317 Notes payable 1,740,830 1,480,718 Total liabilities 1,948,933 1,721,306 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,713,227 shares issued and 23,056,635 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 277 276 Additional paid-in capital 345,189 337,161 Retained earnings 2,121,314 2,085,787 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,656,592 shares as of June 30, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024 (409,635 ) (385,996 ) Total equity 2,057,145 2,037,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,006,078 $ 3,758,534





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 483,485 $ 602,497 $ 834,905 $ 993,348 Cost of sales 372,877 451,613 650,584 751,063 Selling expenses 41,599 52,872 83,941 94,000 General and administrative 29,401 30,491 60,603 62,031 Operating income 39,608 67,521 39,777 86,254 Other income, net (2,432 ) (9,362 ) (7,987 ) (13,723 ) Net income before income taxes 42,040 76,883 47,764 99,977 Income tax provision 10,507 18,310 12,237 24,351 Net income $ 31,533 $ 58,573 $ 35,527 $ 75,626 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.36 $ 2.49 $ 1.52 $ 3.21 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 2.48 $ 1.52 $ 3.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,221,565 23,543,378 23,308,534 23,560,977 Diluted 23,265,062 23,603,311 23,364,957 23,635,116



Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 483,485 $ 602,497 $ 834,905 $ 993,348 Cost of sales 372,877 451,613 650,584 751,063 Gross margin 110,608 150,884 184,321 242,285 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 11,836 10,632 20,103 17,233 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,042 1,174 1,851 1,977 Adjusted gross margin $ 123,486 $ 162,690 $ 206,275 $ 261,495 Gross margin % (2) 22.9 % 25.0 % 22.1 % 24.4 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 25.5 % 27.0 % 24.7 % 26.3 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate, and Ending Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End

of Period Central $ 112,986 360 $ 313,850 47.3 2.5 46 Southeast 150,110 456 329,189 33.7 4.5 35 Northwest 53,487 100 534,870 16.0 2.1 16 West 100,339 230 436,257 24.7 3.1 25 Florida 66,563 177 376,062 24.3 2.4 24 Total $ 483,485 1,323 $ 365,446 146.0 3.0 146





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End

of Period Central $ 173,434 535 $ 324,176 44.0 4.1 44 Southeast 135,418 410 330,288 24.7 5.5 23 Northwest 68,125 132 516,098 14.3 3.1 14 West 128,155 308 416,088 22.0 4.7 23 Florida 97,365 270 360,611 23.3 3.9 24 Total $ 602,497 1,655 $ 364,047 128.3 4.3 128



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, and Average Monthly Absorption Rate by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 214,132 690 $ 310,336 49.2 2.3 Southeast 251,792 768 327,854 31.5 4.1 Northwest 87,724 165 531,661 16.3 1.7 West 167,295 389 430,064 25.2 2.6 Florida 113,962 307 371,212 24.8 2.1 Total $ 834,905 2,319 $ 360,028 147.0 2.6





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home

Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Central $ 277,170 854 $ 324,555 42.8 3.3 Southeast 251,863 765 329,233 25.7 5.0 Northwest 104,192 194 537,072 13.2 2.4 West 201,234 487 413,211 19.5 4.2 Florida 158,889 438 362,760 21.3 3.4 Total $ 993,348 2,738 $ 362,801 122.5 3.7



Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of June 30, 2025.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 690 19,830 883 20,713 Southeast 768 13,956 3,962 17,918 Northwest 165 5,462 1,337 6,799 West 389 8,970 3,297 12,267 Florida 307 5,337 1,722 7,059 Total 2,319 53,555 11,201 64,756





(1) Of the 53,555 owned lots as of June 30, 2025, 37,374 were raw/under development lots and 16,181 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,524 completed homes, including information centers, and 1,512 homes in progress.



Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (4) 2024 (5) Net orders (1) 2,528 3,541 Cancellation rate (2) 24.2 % 19.5 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 808 1,393 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 322,466 $ 553,604





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 91 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 181 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



