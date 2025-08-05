J & J Snack Foods Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 28, 2025. 

  Third Quarter
 Actuals$ vs. LY% vs. LY
Net Sales$454.3M$14.3M3%
Gross Profit $150.0M$2.3M2%
Operating Income$60.6M$10.5M21%
Net Earnings$44.2M$7.9M22%
Earnings per Diluted Share $2.26$0.3921%
    
Adjusted Operating Income$53.4M$0.4M1%
Adjusted EBITDA$72.0M$1.2M2%
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share$2.00$0.021%
    

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “We delivered strong third quarter results, achieving record performance across key financial metrics, including net sales of $454.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $72.0 million. These results reflect the resilience of our business, the strength of our diversified portfolio, the continued appeal of our brands, and our team’s relentless focus on disciplined execution in the face of a cautious consumer environment and weather-related headwinds.  

“Our performance was led by sales growth within our Food Service and Frozen Beverage segments, with meaningful sales growth in our core soft pretzel, bakery, and Dippin’ Dots businesses. Retail sales fell as we reduced promotional activity for frozen novelties while handheld sales declined due to capacity constraints resulting from a facility fire last year. We are implementing a solution to restore handheld capacity by the end of the calendar year. Sequential margin expansion was supported by a seasonal mix shift toward our higher-margin products, as well as recent pricing initiatives designed to offset persistent input cost inflation.   

“As we close out our fiscal fourth quarter, we remain cautious given the consumer backdrop, tariff-related risks, and projections for box office sales to be down in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we remain focused on execution and innovation, with several key product launches and customer pilots underway across pretzels, churros and frozen beverages. We are also making progress on better-for-you innovation, including high protein pretzels and clean-label novelties with functional benefits.   We remain committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 3.3% from the prior year quarter to $454.3 million due primarily to higher Food Service and Frozen Beverage sales.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service segment sales increased 4.8%
  • Retail Supermarket segment sales decreased 7.1%
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales increased 6.1%

Gross profit increased from $147.8 million in the prior year quarter to $150.0 million, while gross margin declined from 33.6% to 33.0%. The slight decline in gross margin is mostly attributable to lower gross margin in the Frozen Beverage segment due to a higher proportion of lower margin machine sales in the quarter. Ingredient costs increased in the aggregate as compared to the prior year quarter, with the largest increases related to chocolates; however, price increases helped to offset these impacts in the quarter.

Total operating expenses of $89.4 million, which included a $10.6 million gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment, and a $1.5 million intangible asset impairment charge, represented 19.7% of sales for the quarter, compared to 22.2% in the prior year quarter. Excluding these non-recurring items, operating expenses would have increased less than 1% in the quarter.

  • Marketing and selling expenses were $33.8 million or 7.5% of sales, up slightly from 7.4% in the prior year quarter, and increased 3.8%. The increase was primarily related to expenses for summer promotions in our Frozen Beverages and Dippin’ Dots businesses.
  • Distribution expenses were $44.7 million or 9.8% of sales, down from 10.2% in the prior year quarter. Distribution cost improvements were driven by our exit from third-party logistics facilities, lower outbound freight costs from freight optimization initiatives, and lower fuel expenses.
  • Administrative expenses were $20.0 million or 4.4% of sales, down slightly from 4.5% in the prior year quarter. Administrative expenses were materially flat to the prior year quarter, reflecting expense control discipline.

Operating income was $60.6 million, compared to $50.1 million in the prior year quarter, while adjusted operating income was $53.4 million, compared to $53.1 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $2.26, compared to $1.87 in the prior year quarter, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.00, compared to $1.98 in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate was 27.2%, compared to 27.9% in the prior year quarter.

Food Service Segment Third Quarter Highlights

  • Food Service sales increased 4.8% to $277.2 million.  
  • Pretzel sales increased 12.8%, with a significant portion of the growth attributable to our Bavarian varieties. Churro sales declined 13.2%, reflecting the wind-down of a limited time offer program in the prior year.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $8.4 million in the quarter, driven primarily by the addition of frozen novelties and churro related products, as well as new distribution of cookies.
  • Operating income increased by $11.3 million, or 55.7% to $31.5 million, which included the net $9.1 benefit of the non-recurring insurance gain on proceeds received for property, plant and equipment, and the intangible asset impairment charge.

Retail Supermarket Segment Third Quarter Highlights

  • Retail sales decreased 7.1% to $63.9 million
  • Frozen novelties sales decreased 8.5% and were impacted by lower promotional activity in the quarter. Although frozen novelty sales declined in total, Dogsters and Dippin’ Dots Sundaes continued to deliver sales growth in the quarter. Retail handheld sales declined 21% as continued capacity constraints from the fire at our North Carolina facility last year limited sales. Soft pretzel sales increased 3.3%.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers were approximately $3.3 million in the quarter driven by the recent launch of our Dippin’ Dots Sundaes as well as additional distribution of pretzel dogs.
  • Operating income decreased 26.3% to $5.8 million.

Frozen Beverages Segment Third Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverage segment sales increased 6.1% to $113.3 million.
  • Beverage sales declined 1.5% which included the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
  • Machine Service revenues increased 2.7% on higher call volumes, while machine sales increased 73.4%, primarily due to a major convenience customer upgrading its equipment across its store network.
  • Operating income increased 5.8% to $23.3 million driven primarily by the increase in equipment sales as well as focused expense management.

Conference Call
J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on August 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at investors.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal fee settlements and gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal fee settlements, and gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal fee settlements, and gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Three months ended Nine months ended
 June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
        
Net sales$454,293  $439,957  $1,172,990  $1,147,999 
Cost of goods sold 304,248   292,191   833,341   797,405 
Gross profit 150,045   147,766   339,649   350,594 
        
Operating expenses       
Marketing 33,847   32,598   91,023   87,720 
Distribution 44,685   45,074   126,128   129,626 
Administrative 20,028   19,880   58,685   56,600 
Intangible asset impairment charges 1,500   -   1,500   - 
Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment (10,622)  -   (10,622)  - 
Other general expense 10   98   76   (1,055)
Total operating expenses 89,448   97,650   266,790   272,891 
        
Operating income 60,597   50,116   72,859   77,703 
        
Other income (expense)       
Investment income 622   783   2,348   2,265 
Interest expense (441)  (543)  (738)  (1,532)
        
Earnings before income taxes 60,778   50,356   74,469   78,436 
        
Income tax expense 16,531   14,057   20,255   21,526 
        
NET EARNINGS$44,247  $36,299  $54,214  $56,910 
        
Earnings per diluted share$2.26  $1.87  $2.77  $2.93 
        
Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,537   19,456   19,554   19,423 
        
Earnings per basic share$2.27  $1.87  $2.78  $2.94 
        
Weighted average number of basic shares 19,455   19,396   19,471   19,373 
        


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
    
 June 28, September 28,
 2025 2024
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$77,377  $73,394 
Accounts receivable, net 205,965   189,233 
Inventories 194,965   173,141 
Prepaid expenses and other 10,142   14,646 
Total current assets 488,449   450,414 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost 1,046,546   1,012,043 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 641,563   620,858 
Property, plant and equipment, net 404,983   391,185 
    
Other assets   
Goodwill 185,070   185,070 
Trade name intangible assets, net 106,677   109,695 
Other intangible assets, net 68,184   72,561 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 156,763   152,383 
Other 3,803   3,793 
Total other assets 520,497   523,502 
Total Assets$1,413,929  $1,365,101 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$557  $243 
Accounts payable 104,405   89,268 
Accrued insurance liability 18,132   16,933 
Accrued liabilities 23,171   10,063 
Current operating lease liabilities 21,129   19,063 
Accrued compensation expense 22,253   23,325 
Dividends payable 15,175   15,178 
Total current liabilities 204,822   174,073 
    
Long-term debt -   - 
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 1,525   445 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 143,975   140,751 
Deferred income taxes 87,908   87,824 
Other long-term liabilities 5,774   5,038 
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued -   - 
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,455,000 and 19,460,000 respectively 139,200   136,516 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,670)  (15,299)
Retained Earnings 844,395   835,753 
Total stockholders' equity 969,925   956,970 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,413,929  $1,365,101 
    


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 Nine months ended
 June 28, June 29,
 2025 2024
Operating activities:   
Net earnings$54,214  $56,910 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation of fixed assets 48,296   47,141 
Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 5,871   5,244 
Intangible asset impairment charges 1,500   - 
(Gains) from disposals of property & equipment (394)  (23)
Share-based compensation 4,580   4,841 
Deferred income taxes 127   310 
Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment (10,622)  - 
Gain on insurance proceeds received in excess of operating losses recognized (799)  - 
Other 212   268 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies   
(Increase) in accounts receivable (16,491)  (10,949)
(Increase) in inventories (21,634)  (7,264)
Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities 33,837   30,268 
Net cash provided by operating activities 98,697   126,746 
    
Investing activities:   
Payments for acquisitions -   (7,014)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (61,264)  (56,371)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,413   484 
Proceeds from insurance for fixed assets 11,421   - 
Net cash (used in) investing activities (48,430)  (62,901)
    
Financing activities:   
Payments to repurchase common stock (5,000)  - 
Proceeds from issuance of stock 3,104   9,657 
Borrowings under credit facility 40,000   57,000 
Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (40,000)  (72,000)
Payments on finance lease obligations (182)  (120)
Payment of cash dividend (45,575)  (42,693)
Net cash (used in) financing activities (47,653)  (48,156)
    
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,369   (1,223)
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,983   14,466 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 73,394   49,581 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$77,377  $64,047 
    


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
        
 Three months ended Nine months ended
 June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Sales to external customers:       
Food Service       
Soft pretzels$67,142  $59,529  $169,693  $163,985 
Frozen novelties 52,804   51,701   104,764   100,464 
Churros 26,269   30,269   76,803   89,155 
Handhelds 21,281   21,300   67,348   62,851 
Bakery 101,744   93,566   304,497   287,455 
Other 7,930   8,081   19,001   19,135 
Total Food Service$277,170  $264,446  $742,106  $723,045 
        
Retail Supermarket       
Soft pretzels$11,482  $11,110  $44,565  $46,010 
Frozen novelties 42,297   46,210   85,558   82,747 
Biscuits 4,440   4,839   17,295   18,078 
Handhelds 5,957   7,562   16,243   20,266 
Coupon redemption (506)  (931)  (1,409)  (2,032)
Other 190   (67)  173   303 
Total Retail Supermarket$63,860  $68,723  $162,425  $165,372 
        
Frozen Beverages       
Beverages$71,040  $72,092  $157,197  $158,708 
Repair and maintenance service 24,378   23,748   72,232   71,538 
Machines revenue 16,940   9,769   36,603   26,879 
Other 905   1,179   2,427   2,457 
Total Frozen Beverages$113,263  $106,788  $268,459  $259,582 
        
Consolidated sales$454,293  $439,957  $1,172,990  $1,147,999 
        
Depreciation and amortization:       
Food Service$12,752  $12,130   36,639  $33,976 
Retail Supermarket 289   396   855   1,448 
Frozen Beverages 5,616   5,667   16,673   16,961 
Total depreciation and amortization$18,657  $18,193  $54,167  $52,385 
        
Operating Income:       
Food Service$31,515  $20,247  $34,432  $34,194 
Retail Supermarket 5,755   7,812   8,919   13,374 
Frozen Beverages 23,327   22,057   29,508   30,135 
Total operating income$60,597  $50,116  $72,859  $77,703 
        
Capital expenditures:       
Food Service$16,764  $12,717  $43,268  $33,946 
Retail Supermarket 44   -   189   2 
Frozen Beverages 5,926   7,028   17,807   22,423 
Total capital expenditures$22,734  $19,745  $61,264  $56,371 
        
Assets:       
Food Service$1,010,849  $991,815  $1,010,849  $991,815 
Retail Supermarket 33,116   36,719   33,116   36,719 
Frozen Beverages 369,964   352,141   369,964   352,141 
Total assets$1,413,929  $1,380,675  $1,413,929  $1,380,675 
        


                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)
         
  Three months ended Nine months ended
  June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA         
         
Net Earnings $44,247  $36,299  $54,214  $56,910 
Income Taxes  16,531   14,057   20,255   21,526 
Investment Income  (622)  (783)  (2,348)  (2,265)
Interest Expense  441   543   738   1,532 
Depreciation and Amortization  18,657   18,193   54,167   52,385 
Share-Based Compensation  1,828   1,634   4,580   4,842 
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)  -   295   -   4,848 
Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment  (10,622)  -   (10,622)  - 
Restructuring Costs  -   -   260   - 
Non-recurring Legal Expenses  -   -   591   - 
Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets  72   (6)  149   (23)
Impairment Costs  1,500   -   1,500   - 
Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment  -   183   -   183 
Merger and Acquisition Costs  -   250   -   250 
Integration Costs  -   205   -   205 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,032  $ 70,870  $ 123,484  $ 140,393 
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income        
         
Operating Income  60,597   50,116   72,859   77,703 
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)  -   295   -   4,848 
Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment  (10,622)  -   (10,622)  - 
Restructuring Costs  -   -   260   - 
Non-recurring Legal Expenses  -   -   591   - 
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses  1,946   2,012   5,871   5,244 
Impairment Costs  1,500   -   1,500   - 
Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment  -   183   -   183 
Merger and Acquisition Costs  -   250   -   250 
Integration Costs  -   205   -   205 
Adjusted Operating Income $ 53,421  $ 53,061  $ 70,459  $ 88,433 
         
         
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share        
         
Earnings per Diluted Share $2.26  $1.87  $2.77  $2.93 
Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)  -   0.02   -   0.25 
Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment  (0.54)  -   (0.54)  - 
Restructuring Costs  -   -   0.01   - 
Non-recurring Legal Expenses  -   -   0.03   - 
Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses  0.10   0.10   0.30   0.27 
Impairment Costs  0.08   -   0.08   - 
Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment  -   0.01   -   0.01 
Merger and Acquisition Costs  -   0.01   -   0.01 
Integration Costs  -   0.01   -   0.01 
         
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)  0.10   (0.04)  0.03   (0.15)
         
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 2.00  $ 1.98  $ 2.68  $ 3.33 
         
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates
(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.
         

