Identifying Plant-Based Product Shoppers | Generation Z Emerges as Key Demographic for Plant-Based Brands

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Identifying Plant-Based Product Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of consumer sentiments towards plant-based products across different global regions, generations, income levels, household sizes, and dietary requirements.



The report highlights that Generation Z is becoming strategically important for plant-based brands, with nearly a quarter considering plant-based an essential attribute in their purchases. In terms of household size, households with three or more members are the primary consumers of plant-based dairy and meat alternatives.



Report Scope

The plant-based claim has significant traction among younger generations, particularly Generations Z and Y.

There are significant opportunities for pricing strategies to appeal to both high-income and low-income consumers in the plant-based products market.

Companies can develop affordable offerings to entice consumers by offering various pack sizes and shelf types to meet different needs.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest consumer sentiment toward plant-based products.

Identify the key target audience for plant-based products.

Understand overarching trends within the plant-based claim and how to utilize them.

Plan for the future with expectations about the growth of plant-based products.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

Analyzing plant-based shoppers: By geography By generation By income By household size By diet

Takeaways

Appendix

Company Coverage:

Nestle

Daily Harvest

Lidl

Switch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l1c8t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.