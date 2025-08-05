The End of Hyper-Globalization | Supply Chains Localize as Trade War Intensifies

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Impact of Tariffs on Supply Chains" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tariff chaos is the nail in the coffin of hyper-globalization. The post-World War II global economy was categorized by 1) the acceleration of global trade, 2) the reduction of trade restrictions, and 3) the use of the US dollar as the default global currency.

A global trade war and increased geopolitical tensions will end this era. Global interdependency created during hyper-globalization will not cease to exist. Globalization will continue, but it will look very different.



Key Highlights

In the short term, tariffs will impact demand and inventory planning. To avoid initial tariff hikes, companies increased inventories in the US. Carrying larger inventories will become best practice if tariffs continuously increase, resulting in recurring price hikes for goods and services. Maintaining large inventories can be costly if demand declines rapidly. The analyst expects demand to stay stable until the end of 2025 but may begin to dip in 2026 if the US economy enters a recession.

Supply chains shift towards localization. Over the next five years, all major economies will try to reindustrialize and stimulate domestic demand. Trade restrictions and stimulus packages will incentivize, or even force, companies to reconfigure their supply chains. There will be a shift towards localizing supply chains to avoid the financial and operational penalties associated with offshoring production. Reconfiguring supply chains is a lengthy, complex, and expensive process.

This report looks at how the US tariffs and a trade war will impact global supply chains. It examines the short-term and long-term consequences of tariffs on the global economy, from shifts in demand to the reconfiguring of supply chains.

Reasons to Buy

Examine how tariffs affect international trade.

Understand the short-term and long-term impacts of tariffs on global supply chains.

Learn how tariffs will accelerate industrial automation across different sectors.

Assess the strategies companies are adopting when reconfiguring supply chains.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The End of Hyper-Globalization

Short-Term Impacts of Tariffs on Supply Chains

Long-Term Impacts of Tariffs on Supply Chains

How Shifts in Supply Chains Will Promote Automation

Winners and Losers

Glossary

Further Reading

Research Methodology

Company Coverage:

Adidas

Amazon

Apple

BHP

Albemarle

Canadian Solar

CATL

Ciklum

Columbia Sportswear

Foxconn

Ganfeng Lithium

Glencore

GM

Hyuandai

JinkoSolar

Johnson & Johnson

Lenovo

LG

Lilly Eli

Livent

Microsoft

New East Solar

Nike

Nordstrom

Norsk Hydro

Novartis

Nvidia

o9 Solutions

Panasonic

Premier Energies

Reformation

Roche

Ssuniva

TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy

Tesla

Thornova Solar

Trina Solar

TSMC

USCJ Group

Windward





