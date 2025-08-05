Judge Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts on Multiple 2025 Industry Lists

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group announces its inclusion in several of Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) prestigious 2025 rankings, highlighting Judge’s continued growth and impact across key sectors of the staffing industry.

Judge has been named among the largest firms in three major categories: Healthcare Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing, and IT Staffing in the United States, in addition to previously being named one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. These recognitions reflect Judge’s commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions and its ongoing dedication to innovation, quality, and client success.

“We’re honored to be recognized by SIA across multiple categories,” said Martin “Marty” Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “These acknowledgments are a testament to the hard work of our teams and the trust our clients place in us to deliver top tier staffing services.”

Judge’s inclusion in these lists underscores its strategic growth and leadership in providing specialized staffing solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers, allied health organizations, and technology-driven enterprises.

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. To learn more, visit www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, learning and development, managed services, and talent solutions. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.