Saudi Arabia Whiskey Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Accolade Wines, Alko, Allagash, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Arkell's, Anchor, Asahi, Bass Brewery

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Whiskey market is expected to reach US$ 1.51 billion by 2033 from US$ 985 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.90% from 2025 to 2033.

The rising demand for luxury items, the expanding travel and hotel industry, and shifting consumer tastes for foreign beverages are all contributing to the market's notable growth. Growing disposable incomes, the impact of global cultures, and new product options are all contributing to the country's market expansion.





Saudi Arabia's stringent alcohol laws have influenced the country's whiskey business, which continues to be a distinctive and intricate industry. Saudi Arabia, being an Islamic country, prohibits the manufacture, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages, including whiskey. Despite this, there is a noticeable demand for alcoholic drinks, primarily due to the sizable expat population, particularly from Western nations, who are used to drinking whiskey. Whiskey and other imported spirits are in high demand, and they are usually obtained through illegal or black market means. However, because this market is hidden, it is challenging to determine precise sales numbers or trends.



The desire for luxury goods, such as high-end alcoholic beverages like whiskey, has been influenced by Saudi Arabia's increasing wealth and the growth of the travel and tourism industry. Despite the limitations, wealthy locals and visitors frequently seek out international products. Future changes are also hinted at by the changing social standards, which are progressively loosening as a result of reforms like Vision 2030's easing of some cultural prohibitions. But unless these restrictions are changed, Saudi Arabia's whiskey market is still underground and serves a small market; formal expansion is unlikely to occur anytime soon.



The consumption of luxury and high-end goods is rising noticeably as Saudi Arabia actively seeks to diversify its economy under the Vision 2030 project. Although alcohol is illegal in the nation, there is a black market for high-end goods like whiskey. Furthermore, wealthy young people are becoming more interested in high-end lifestyle goods like foreign spirits. Saudi customers are clearly moving away from regular sodas and toward locally produced, high-quality luxury beverages as of May 2024.



Aiming to cater to the younger generation's demand for international-style drinks, events such as the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh, which features over 1,000 exhibitors from 97 countries, promote food and beverage innovations, such as premium mocktails and artisanal non-alcoholic spirits. This pattern highlights a change in which young people are attracted to high-end drinks while maintaining social mores that forbid drinking.



Growth Drivers for the Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market

Changing Customer Preferences and Behavior



Even though alcohol is prohibited, Saudi Arabian consumers' perceptions of worldwide food and drink consumption patterns are subtly changing. Curiosity and demand for international spirits have increased due to social media's rise, worldwide travel, and more exposure to global media. For example, according to industry forecasts, in 2024, over 35.33 million Saudi Arabians - or roughly 94.30% of the country's total population - will have social media accounts. Furthermore, a large number of Saudis are expressing interest in high-end alcoholic beverages, particularly younger, more globally connected people.



For example, Constellation Brands stated in May 2024 that the global cocktail culture was driving up demand for spirits in Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia. The company is concentrating on on-premise customer engagement in light of the growing hospitality industry and the opening of Saudi Arabia's first alcohol store. As a result, despite the Kingdom's official prohibitions on alcohol, whiskey consumption is being driven by worldwide trends and shifting consumer preferences.



The tourism and hospitality industry are expanding quickly



The government is making significant investments in the travel and hospitality industry as part of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategy, hoping to draw tourists from abroad via programs like Saudi Vision 2030 and the introduction of the tourist visa. For example, the UNWTO reports that Saudi Arabia led the G20 countries in tourism growth during the first seven months of 2024, with a 73% increase in foreign arrivals, underscoring its increasing appeal on a global scale.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is increasingly accommodating foreign tourists with their own tastes, including alcoholic drinks like whiskey, as its tourism infrastructure grows. It is anticipated that this tourism boom will continue, greatly increasing demand for high-end and upscale beverages in particular establishments.



Premium Beverage Demand



Demand for upscale alcoholic beverages like whiskey is rising as consumer tastes move toward premium and luxury experiences. Rich people's thirst for upscale and distinguished goods is reflected in their growing interest in rare and exclusive whiskey brands, especially among expatriates and wealthy locals. The quest for distinctive, high-quality culinary, recreational, and social experiences is driving this trend.

Due to Saudi Arabia's alcohol limitations, the formal market does not completely reflect demand, although wealthy consumers are ready to obtain expensive whiskey through unofficial or private channels. Whiskey and other premium alcoholic beverages are predicted to become more in demand as social standards and disposable incomes change, creating a small but expanding market.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market

Social and Cultural Norms



Islamic customs, which forbid drinking alcohol, have a strong influence on Saudi Arabian society. Because of this ban, which has its origins in religious doctrine, drinking alcohol, especially whiskey, is frowned upon in society. As a result, there is little demand for alcoholic beverages in mainstream society and little public acceptance of them.

In addition to stifling local consumption, this cultural norm makes it more difficult to create a legitimate and visible whiskey industry. Since most people consider alcohol to be socially inappropriate, there is little to no consumer education or awareness of whiskey brands, which makes it challenging for any enterprises related to whiskey to prosper in the nation's cultural setting.



Lack of Legal Framework



Any possibility of official whiskey distribution and sales is significantly hampered by Saudi Arabia's absence of a legal framework for the alcohol business. There are no laws controlling the importation, promotion, or sale of whiskey because alcohol is prohibited nationwide. There are no official channels for customers to lawfully obtain whiskey since enterprises cannot set up shop without legal infrastructure. Businesses are further discouraged from investing in the sector by the lack of regulatory assistance, which limits their ability to expand and establish global brands. Because of this, the whiskey industry continues to operate covertly and underground, making it challenging to determine the market's actual potential or establish a recognized sector.



Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market Overview by Regions



By Region, the Saudi Arabia Whiskey market is divided into Western Region, Northern & Central Region, Eastern Region, Southern Region.



Eastern Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market



Even though alcohol is prohibited in the region, a number of variables affect the whiskey business in Eastern Saudi Arabia. There is a sizable expat population in the area, mostly from Western nations, and they bring with them their cultural tastes, which include a need for whiskey. Compared to other locations, Eastern Saudi Arabia enjoys more access to unofficial whiskey channels due to its stronger economic development and proximity to important international commerce routes.

However, whiskey consumption is still mostly disguised because of strong legal and religious prohibitions against alcohol. Underground markets, which serve wealthy people, foreigners, and tourists looking for premium spirits, supply the majority of the demand. Although the market is small and subject to laws, the region's increasing wealth creates a subliminal demand for high-end alcoholic drinks like whiskey.



Western Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market



The alcohol prohibition imposed by Saudi legislation is the main reason why the whiskey market in Western Saudi Arabia suffers comparable difficulties to the rest of the nation. However, the area - which includes important towns like Mecca and Jeddah - is a popular destination for tourists from throughout the world, especially pilgrims who come to Mecca for the Hajj and Umrah.

Although it is mostly unmet through official channels, the flood of tourists from nations where alcohol consumption is widespread creates a latent demand for whiskey and other spirits. The region's expanding expat population, particularly from Western nations, further fuels demand through unofficial or covert marketplaces. The Western Saudi market offers a distinct, if obscure, niche for whiskey drinking because of the wealthier clientele and more cosmopolitan atmosphere, despite the cultural and legal limitations.

Key Questions Answered in Report:



1. How big is the Saudi Arabia Whiskey industry?

The Saudi Arabia Whiskey market size was valued at US$ 985 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1.51 billion in 2033.



2. What is the Saudi Arabia Whiskey growth rate?

The Saudi Arabia Whiskey market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% from 2025 to 2033.



3. Who are the key players in Saudi Arabia Whiskey industry?

Some key players operating in the Saudi Arabia Whiskey market includes Accolade Wines, Alko, Allagash Brewing Company, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Arkell's Brewery, Anchor Brewing Company, Asahi Breweries, Bass Brewery.



4. What are the factors driving the Saudi Arabia Whiskey industry?

The growing number of expatriates, rising disposable incomes, changing social standards, expanding tourism, and the need for high-end alcoholic beverages are the main drivers of Saudi Arabia's whiskey sector.



5. What segments are covered in the Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market report?

Product Type, Quality, Distribution Channel, and Region segment are covered in this report.



Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Accolade Wines

Alko

Allagash Brewing Company

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Arkell's Brewery

Anchor Brewing Company

Asahi Breweries

Bass Brewery

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $985 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1510 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia Whiskey Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Quality

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Region



7. Product Type

7.1 American Whiskey

7.2 Irish Whiskey

7.3 Scotch Whiskey

7.4 Canadian Whiskey

7.5 Others



8. Quality

8.1 Premium

8.2 High-End Premium

8.3 Super Premium



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Online

9.2 Offline



10. Region

10.1 Northern and Central Region

10.2 Western Region

10.3 Eastern Region

10.4 Southern Region



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbobh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment