Affordability Key to Consumer Choices in Health and Cosmetics, New Report Reveals

The report provides extensive insight and analysis of the factors that determine consumers' purchasing decisions and strategies for meeting their demands.



Amidst ongoing economic pressures, affordability and accessibility have become critical towards determining consumers purchasing decisions. The report outlines consumers' concerns in the current economic climate and introduces strategies to continue delivering value for money. As consumers become more discerning in their purchases, product quality and trust, clear communication, and overall alignment with consumer values serve to strengthen brand loyalty in cost-conscious segments.



Report Scope

High concern over personal finances is widespread, with a significant share of consumers actively seeking ways to reduce everyday spending across health, hygiene, and cosmetics.

Private label and own-brand products are gaining traction, as consumers perceive them to offer similar functionality to branded alternatives at a lower cost.

Consumers are not willing to compromise on product safety and effectiveness, even when opting for more affordable options - trust in product performance remains non-negotiable.

Simplified, functional innovations can successfully meet the needs of cost-conscious consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Overview

The "Concerned" Consumer

Purchasing Habits and Behaviors

Wants and Needs

Spend Analysis

Takeaways

Appendix

