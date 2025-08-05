UAE Cards and Payments Market Report 2025-2029: Jaywan Launches New Era in UAE's Card Industry with Major Partnerships

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the UAE cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The 'UAE Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the UAE cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the UAE cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the UAE cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the UAE cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

In February 2025, Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), announced the launch of Jaywan, the UAE's domestic card scheme, and its the operational readiness of the financial infrastructure, with banks and financial institutions, to offer cards to their customers soon. Jaywan will offer various card types, including debit, prepaid, and credit, usable across online, ATM, and POS channels. In March 2025, Jaywan partnered with Mastercard and Visa to launch a co-badged card in the country. Further, on March 2025, Jaywan partnered with China's UnionPay International, to launch the co-badged "UnionPay - Jaywan" cards in the UAE.

The widespread adoption of contactless payments in transportation is further aiding adoption. In July 2024, the Ajman Transport Authority, in collaboration with BPC, introduced O-CITY, an integrated open-loop automated fare collection system, across the UAE's public bus fleet. The O-CITY system allows commuters to conveniently pay for their fares directly at onboard terminals using their existing contactless bank cards, eliminating the need for dedicated transit cards or traditional paper tickets. Similarly, in March 2025, the Ajman Transport Authority launched contactless payment system on public buses, allowing passengers to pay using bank cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and wearable devices such as smartwatches.

The government is taking steps to boost the ecommerce market. For instance, in December 2024, the Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2023 was introduced by the government to regulate ecommerce and promote its growth through the use of technology and the creation of an intelligent infrastructure. The law mandates that ecommerce dealers comply with technological, legal, and security requirements, which includes securing the required licenses and keeping their platforms safe. Guidelines for consumer protection, refunds, insurance, logistics, digital payments, and dispute resolution are also established by the law.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in UAE along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Emirates NBD

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Dubai Islamic Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

ADIB

Emirates Islamic

RAKBANK

HSBC

Mashreq Bank

Commercial Bank of Dubai

Standard Chartered

Citibank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

