Knight Therapeutics Announces Regulatory Submission of CREXONT® (Carbidopa and Levodopa) Extended-Release Capsules in Mexico

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Mexican affiliate, Grupo Biotoscana de Especialidad S.A. de C.V., has submitted a marketing authorization application for CREXONT® to COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD), post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism that may follow carbon monoxide intoxication or manganese intoxication in adults.

CREXONT® is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) extended-release capsules for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

In January 2024, Knight announced that it had entered into an agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal") for the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize CREXONT® in Canada and Latin America.

In July 2025, Knight announced that CREXONT® submission was accepted for review by Health Canada.

“This submission of CREXONT® in Mexico demonstrates Knight’s continued execution of our strategy to expand our neurology portfolio,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “There is a high unmet medical need in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, and we are confident that, with CREXONT®, we will be bringing a much-needed novel treatment option to Parkinson’s patients.”

About CREXONT®

CREXONT® is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) capsule that combines both immediate-release granules and extended-release beads for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

CREXONT® contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution. The ER beads consist of LD, coated with a sustained release polymer to allow for gradual drug release, a mucoadhesive polymer designed to prolong adhesion at absorption site, and an enteric coating to prevent the granules from disintegrating prematurely in the stomach.

CREXONT® was studied in the RISE-PD clinical study which was a 20-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial with 630 patients.

The RISE-PD study successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that treatment with CREXONT® significantly improved daily "Good On" time with fewer doses compared to IR CD/LD. Specifically, CREXONT® showed an improvement of 0.53 hours (least squares mean, 95% CI, 0.09-0.97), with an average dosing frequency of three times per day versus five times per day for IR CD/LD1. A post-hoc analysis of the primary endpoint on a per dose basis showed 1.55 more hours of “Good On” time per dose of CREXONT, compared to IR CD/LD.2

About Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease has become the fastest growing neurological disorder worldwide, with approximately 1 million patients diagnosed in the U.S.3,4 In Mexico, the Parkinson’s Movement Disorders Clinic at Manuel Velasco Suárez National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery estimates that 500,000 people between the ages of 45 and 60 are affected by the illness5.

Parkinson’s disease is characterized by slowness of movement, stiffness, resting tremor and impaired balance6. While Parkinson’s disease is not considered a fatal disease, it is associated with significant morbidity and disability7. The average age at diagnosis for patients with Parkinson‘s disease is 60; as people live longer, the number of patients living with Parkinson’s disease is predicted to grow significantly over the coming decades.3,8

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

