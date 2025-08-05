StoneX Completes Acquisition of The Benchmark Company to Expand Investment Banking Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services firm connecting clients to the markets across asset classes and geographies, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of The Benchmark Company, LLC (“Benchmark”), a leading provider of investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales and trading services.

The transaction, originally announced on March 11, 2025, adds a complementary suite of capabilities to StoneX’s existing offerings, enhancing its capital markets offering and establishing a deeper presence in Investment Banking and Equity Research.

Strategic Fit and Integration Plans

Benchmark brings a seasoned investment banking team, as well as professionals across institutional sales, trading, and equity research. The firm is recognized for its strong client relationships in high-growth sectors such as Technology, Industrials, Consumer, and Healthcare.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Benchmark to the StoneX global network,” said Jacob Rappaport, Global Head of Equities at StoneX. “This acquisition represents a strategic step in broadening our capital markets capabilities. With Benchmark’s deep sector expertise and client relationships, we are well-positioned to deliver differentiated value to corporate and institutional clients globally.”

Benchmark’s team and operations will become part of StoneX’s Institutional division, with the Benchmark brand maintained in the near term to ensure continuity for clients and counterparties.

“Joining StoneX gives us the ability to scale our reach, leverage a global cross-asset product platform, and deepen the resources we can offer our clients,” said Richard Messina, Founder and CEO of Benchmark. “The cultural alignment and entrepreneurial mindset were key drivers for us, and we look forward to accelerating growth together.”

“Our combined vision is one of global growth and expansion,” said Anthony Di Ciollo, President of StoneX Financial Inc. “Benchmark clients will benefit from expanded resources and distribution, while existing StoneX clients gain access to greater insights and capabilities across capital markets.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch support, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, offering its network, products, and services to help them pursue trading opportunities, manage market risk, make investments, and improve business performance.

A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,400 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 retail accounts, across more than 70 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About The Benchmark Company

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, The Benchmark Company, LLC is an institutionally focused firm specializing in research, sales and trading, and investment banking services. With operations across the United States, Benchmark is committed to promoting client success through superior service, market access, and in-depth industry expertise. Further information is available at www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For inquires, please contact:

Jacob Rappaport

Global Head of Equities, StoneX

jacob.rappaport@stonex.com

