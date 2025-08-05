New Drug Approvals and their Contract Manufacture, 2025 Edition: How Global Issues Affect Pharma Manufacturers

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture: 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is the 15th edition of the long-running analysis of the CMO industry, using the FDA's NDA approvals as the primary indicator of performance.

New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture (formerly called "CMO Scorecard") is critical for benchmarking the performance of the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) industry and the relative performance of major CMOs. This year's edition includes a discussion of how inflation and increasing global conflict has impacted pharma manufacturers.



Report Scope

Overview of NDA drug and vaccine approvals and the levels of outsourcing associated with NDA sub segments

Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of drug and vaccine approvals

An assessment of pharmaceutical companies' propensity to outsource manufacture, by their market caps, based on the analyst's Contract Service Providers database

Outsourcing propensity for New Molecular Entities (NMEs), different dosage forms, and other drug attributes.

Analysis of NME special product approvals such as those with Accelerated Approval, Orphan, Breakthrough or Fast Track designations and assessment of outsourcing

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. This report is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of drug approvals and outsourcing to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Innovative drug approvals

Dose outsourcing of drug approvals

Trends

Industry Analysis

Introduction

FDA NDA approvals overview

Cell and gene therapies

First-in-class

First-time approvals

Sponsor trends

Dosage form outsourcing

Special product categories

Accelerated approvals

Orphan drug designation

Fast track designation

Breakthrough therapy designation

Containment

CMO performance

Dosage form

Outsourced API approvals

ANDA approvals

What it means

Biosimilar approvals hit record high

Increased outsourcing of special product categories

High levels of innovation in 2024's approvals

Trump's tariffs and the Biosecure Act effect on trade with US

FDA hit by DOGE layoffs

Biotech investor confidence in 2025

A few large CMOs gain majority of dose contracts

Value Chain

Companies

Company Coverage:

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC

Sandoz Inc

Alvotech SA

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Verona Pharma Inc

ImmunityBio

Geron Corporation

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Vetter Pharma

Almac Group Ltd

Catalent Inc

Helix Biotech

Minaris Advanced Therapies LLC

National Resilience

WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Stanford Medicine

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Altaris Capital Partners LLC

Mubadala Investment Company PJSC

