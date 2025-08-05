Predictive Maintenance: Transforming Energy Storage and Utility Operations

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Maintenance in Power - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Predictive maintenance strategies is enabling power companies to transition from traditional, reactive maintenance models to a more sophisticated, data-driven paradigm. This shift not only optimizes asset performance but also extends the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is markedly enhancing predictive maintenance within the power sector. AI-driven systems are increasingly being incorporated into power plants and grids to meticulously monitor equipment, analyze data, and forecast potential malfunctions. This integration facilitates proactive maintenance strategies and aids in averting expensive outages.

Wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are progressively utilizing predictive maintenance to enhance reliability and efficiency.



Report Scope

The report focuses on predictive maintenance in power as a theme.

It provides an industry insight on how predictive maintenance drives proactive maintenance strategy and can deliver efficient power generation.

The report discusses on how artificial intelligence is driving predictive maintenance in power.

The report briefs on growing application of predictive maintenance in wind and solar PV and its use cases in power utilities.

The report delivers an overview on how predictive maintenance can optimize energy storage.

The report covers mergers & acquisitions (M&As), venture financing deals and patent trends in predictive maintenance.

The report provides an overview on competitive position held by power utility companies adopting predictive maintenance in business operations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Company Coverage:

Duke Energy

EDF. E.ON

Enel

ENGIE

Fortum

Iberdrola

KEPCO

Orsted

Southern Company

Vattenfall

Emerson

GE Vernova

Honeywell

SKF

ABB

AT&T

Cisco

Ericsson

Amazon

Microsoft

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Google

Accenture

AVEVA

Capgemini

Genpact

Hitachi Energy

IBM

SAP

