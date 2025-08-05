Smithfield’s “We Speak Pork” Campaign Features Pork So Good It Speaks for Itself

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield® has launched a new national advertising campaign, “We Speak Pork,” showcasing pork so good it speaks for itself.

The video campaign features Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and comedian Ben Schwartz as the voice of Smithfield’s portfolio of products, including bacon, Prime Fresh lunch meat, smoked hams and pre-marinated pork tenderloins. Schwartz’s credits include NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” “House of Lies,” the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie series, “The Afterparty,” and the “Ben Schwartz and Friends Tour,” which sold out Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

“This new creative campaign is an extension of Smithfield Foods’ continuing strategy to grow our leadership position in the value-added packaged meats segment,” said Steve France, president of packaged meats for Smithfield Foods. “We Speak Pork puts our delicious Smithfield products front and center – in their own voice – to remind consumers of the unmatched flavor and quality of Smithfield’s expertly crafted pork products. It’s an entertaining way to appeal to new audiences and let them see the fun side of the Smithfield brand.”

“I am proud to finally answer the question that has tormented mankind for years: "If Smithfield pork could talk, what would it sound like?" The answer is me. And in a way, I feel like we always knew. I am excited to work with Smithfield and begin my pork product journey as the voice of their "We Speak Pork" campaign,” said Schwartz.

Designed to drive awareness among Gen Zs and Millennials, the campaign provides a relevant and authentic voice for the Smithfield brand to drive curiosity and consideration. The creative platform grabs attention with bold product visuals to showcase the versatility and convenience of Smithfield’s products, which allow consumers to explore bold flavors for everyday use.

Smithfield holds the #1 market position in uncooked bacon and smoked ham in the U.S., and top-ten positions in uncooked breakfast sausage and packaged lunch meat nationwide.

The new “We Speak Pork” ads, directed by David Ma and created by The Escape Pod Chicago, are now on digital channels including streaming platforms, and are also available on the Smithfield brand’s YouTube channel.

To see the complete line of Smithfield products, recipes, inspiration tips and more, please visit smithfield.sfdbrands.com.

The Smithfield brand leads Smithfield Foods’ portfolio of iconic brands including Eckrich, Farmland and Nathan’s Famous, among many others. Smithfield Foods’ brands hold the #2 overall U.S. market position for branded packaged meats, with top-three share in 15 of the 25 packaged meats categories in which they compete.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn’t only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We’re also a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity and pure passion as we continue to give meat lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers’ high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X (formally known as Twitter). Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz is an Emmy Award-winning writer, actor and comedian. His credits include NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” “House of Lies,” the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie series, “The Afterparty,” and the “Ben Schwartz and Friends Tour,” which sold out Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Find out more about Ben at https://www.rejectedjokes.com/.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

