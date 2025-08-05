Rackspace Technology Launches Cloud Management Platform with New Capabilities for Hybrid Environments

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced the launch of the Rackspace Cloud Management Platform, which includes next-gen upgrades to the Rackspace Managed Cloud (“RMC”) offering. The platform provides customers with a single robust framework that leverages best-in-class AI-enabled tools, empowering organizations to streamline workload operations, accelerate digital transformation, and more efficiently manage modern hybrid and multicloud environments.

In addition to providing customers with full-stack observability, intelligent application optimization, and adherence to stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs), these enhancements deliver a flexible consumption-based model, with a significantly lower barrier to entry. The platform also integrates agile and DevOps methodologies that can support the increased operational efficiencies, scalability, and resilience of hybrid cloud environments.

"These next-generation upgrades are a significant enhancement to our services portfolio that provides customers with more insight into their cloud environment, greater efficiency, and the freedom to innovate fearlessly," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "With intent-driven automation and a flexible support model, the Rackspace Cloud Management Platform can adapt to our customers’ needs, managing hybrid environments efficiently and with ease, enabling them to focus on their strategic growth initiatives.”

First launched in October 2023, Rackspace Managed Cloud delivers enterprise-grade SLAs and fully outsourced cloud operations to help customers derive greater value from their investments. Rackspace’s flexible model overcomes the limitations of traditional support infrastructures, enables the adoption of cloud-native services, and drives operational efficiency and architectural maturity to support business growth. Customers can choose to use either their own IT tooling solutions or leverage the new platform for operations, dashboards, and tracking.

Rackspace Managed Cloud also provides:

Full stack expertise : Ensuring that every aspect of the cloud environment is proactively managed, allowing the business to scale seamlessly.

: Ensuring that every aspect of the cloud environment is proactively managed, allowing the business to scale seamlessly. Service integration and management: Offering a structured approach to coordinating multiple service providers, with seamless and efficient IT service delivery, regardless of the cloud environment.

Offering a structured approach to coordinating multiple service providers, with seamless and efficient IT service delivery, regardless of the cloud environment. Cost Efficiency: Optimizing cloud investments through more efficient resource usage and automated controls to reduce unnecessary spending.

Optimizing cloud investments through more efficient resource usage and automated controls to reduce unnecessary spending. Cloud Operations : Integrating industry-leading AIOps tools and native cloud services to deliver a multicloud observability tool chain that can monitor applications, infrastructure, data, and security components.

: Integrating industry-leading AIOps tools and native cloud services to deliver a multicloud observability tool chain that can monitor applications, infrastructure, data, and security components. Extensibility: Integrating with customers’ existing IT Service Management systems.



“With over 25 years of experience integrating emerging technologies and achieving scalability, managing cloud operations is an integral part of our DNA,” said Mike Lindbert, Senior Director, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. “These new upgrades to RMC provide our clients with the tools, flexibility, and power they need to leverage the cloud and achieve a competitive advantage.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: publicrelations@rackspace.com