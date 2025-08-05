Canada's growing tech industry and workforce highlighted in new CompTIA report

Toronto, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology-related employment in Canada is expected to increase in 2025, continuing a recent trend of steady job growth across the county, according to new research from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications.

“State of the Tech Workforce Canada 2025” estimates that net tech employment[1] reached an estimated 1,445,188 workers in 2024, an increase of 1.9% over the previous year, or approximately 27,500 more workers. In 2025 net tech employment is forecast to grow 1.4% to 1.46 million workers.[2] Since 2019, net tech employment has increased by an estimated 290,500 new jobs. Net tech employment accounts for 6.8% of Canada’s total workforce.

“Job growth is anticipated in several occupation categories; from the bedrocks of tech support, cybersecurity, infrastructure and software to rapidly emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics,” said Gary Mofford, account director, Canada, CompTIA. “Hiring intent reflects the critical importance of technology, tech workers and digitally fluent employees for organisations of all sizes, in all industries and in every locale.”

In the next 10 years tech occupation employment is expected to grow 1.77 times as fast as overall employment across the Canadian economy. Occupation categories expected to experience the strongest growth include software engineers and designers (+163%), information systems managers (+153%), cybersecurity specialists (+131%), data scientists (+126%), data analysts and administrators (+116%) and business systems specialists (+113%).

Among the provinces, Ontario recorded the largest increase in net tech employment, adding an estimated 17,837 workers in 2024. Alberta (6,083), Manitoba (1,565), Nova Scotia (1,301) and Quebec (1,206) followed.

The Toronto metropolitan area has the largest tech workforce (414,667) and the highest concentration of technology workers as a percentage of its overall workforce (10.7%), above the national benchmark of 6.8%. Montreal (8.7%), Vancouver (8.6%), and Calgary (7.4%) are also above the national rate.

Canada’s technology industry includes an estimated 83,260 business establishments and accounts for approximately 5.8% of direct economic value, which translates to $131.6 billion CAD. The estimated median annual wage for a technology worker in Canada is $97,197 (CAD), which is 48% higher than the median national wage for all occupations.

CompTIA’s “State of the Tech Workforce Canada 2025” quantifies the size and scope of the tech industry and the tech workforce across multiple vectors, with data on time series trending, wage percentiles, business establishments, employer job postings trending, digital skills trending, demographic profiling, emerging tech metrics and more. The report draws upon multiple data sources including Lightcast, StatsCan, CompTIA and others. The report is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/state-of-the-tech-workforce-canada-2025/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

[1] CompTIA defines “net tech employment” as the total of technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) in all industry sectors; business professionals (administrative, marketing, sales, etc.) employed by technology companies; and dedicated, full-time self-employed technology workers.

[2] The 2024 estimates and 2025 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of reporting. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect and recent developments during late 2024 and early 2025 will likely not be fully reflected in the data. Additionally, Lightcast may issue backward revisions to the data affecting historical employment levels – sometimes increasing and sometimes decreasing.