Kuke Music Holding Limited Announces NYSE Compliance Restoration

Beijing, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUKE MUSIC HOLDING LIMITED (a leading classical music service platform in China, today announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on June 30, 2025, confirming that the Company is now back in compliance with the NYSE’s quantitative continued listing standards. This decision came as a result of the Company’s achievement of compliance with the NYSE’s minimum market capitalization and shareholders’ equity requirement of Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as of the end of the 9-month plan period, which expired on June 24, 2025.

The below compliance (“.BC”) indicator will no longer be transmitted for the Company’s American depositary shares, and the Company will no longer be noted as being below continued listing standards on the NYSE’s website (www.nyse.com). In accordance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period during which the Company will be monitored to ensure continued compliance with the NYSE’s listing standards.

Separately, the Company has initiated content partnerships with automotive manufacturers, primarily focusing on electric vehicle in-car entertainment systems. The Company has also begun exploring opportunities in the artificial intelligence sector, strengthening research and development of music and AI applications.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke’s extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival (“BMF”), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company’s proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

