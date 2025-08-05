Vireo Growth Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 13, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it will release its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 before the market opens.

Vireo Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/687371440.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a medical cannabis pioneer—and we’ve never stopped pushing boundaries. We’re building the most disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. That means staying relentlessly local while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio, backing exceptional leaders, and deploying capital and talent where it drives the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it calls home. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

