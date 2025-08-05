ALX Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced plans to report its second quarter 2025 financial results and a business update on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, after market close. The company will be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

Second Quarter 2025 Webcast Information

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

Webcast Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1729703&tp_key=5393f7f102

Participant Listening Options by Phone: To access the conference call, please dial 1-877- 407-0752 or +1-201-389-0912 and ask to be joined into the ALX Oncology Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Another option for instant telephone access to the event is to use the Call me™ link below:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13755276&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.alxoncology.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 trials mid-2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

