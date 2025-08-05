Kratos and hiSky Partner to Enable Kratos’ OpenSpace® and hiSky’s Smartellite™ Solutions to Work Together for IoT and Related Satellite Network Services in Virtual and Cloud Environments

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and hiSky, a leading provider of industrial satellite communications solutions, announced today a partnership that will enable the delivery of hiSky satellite network services, including Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) as a fully orchestrated capability using Kratos’ OpenSpace® dynamic, software-defined ground system. The partnership will allow satellite and other communications network operators to offer IoT connectivity services to their commercial and government customers, taking advantage of the scale, economics and operational benefits of a modern, cloud-enabled network architecture.

According to ABI Research, the global IoT market for supply-side software and service revenue will grow in value from US$277 billion in 2024 to US$606 billion by 2030, and that IoT will play an increasing role in all industries. Satellite connectivity can contribute mightily to this growth with its ability to reach remote, mobile, disaster-affected and other unconnected environments. The partnership between Kratos and hiSky will advance this capability by enabling IoT services employing virtual and cloud-native network architectures, thereby reducing costs and greatly increasing scalability and service flexibility.

hiSky’s solution provides customers around the globe an exceptionally agile answer for satellite IoT applications with easy-to-deploy Smartellite™ terminals today connecting to a conventional hardware-based hub. “Kratos is working closely with hiSky to fully virtualize the hiSky hub within the OpenSpace platform, enabling it to run in the mainstream public cloud,” said Greg Quiggle, SVP of Product Management at Kratos. “Doing so will enable hiSky and Kratos customers to offer a new breed of on-demand and dynamically scalable IoT services at a much lower cost than conventional hardware-based systems.”

According to Shahar Kravitz, co-founder and CEO at hiSky, “With the results of this partnership, satellite operators will be able to spin-up new carriers upon demand at any enabled teleport with a touch of a button, without the need for new hardware at the teleport and the associated plumbing. It’s a new era of flexibility, scalability, speed of service enablement and redundancy.”

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. Today’s ground systems are still based upon legacy hardware architectures that are inflexible, difficult and expensive to manage, and slow to adapt to evolving customer needs. As the first and only commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system, the OpenSpace Platform enhances satellite network operations, reducing costs and mainstreaming satellite connectivity to work seamlessly with the rest of the world’s global communications infrastructure, which long ago adopted modern software-defined networking principles. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About hiSky

Founded in 2015, hiSky is a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, offering innovative and reliable connectivity for government and industrial IoT applications.

hiSky is the only commercially available, satellite-agnostic end-to-end system focused on mid-range bitrates. Its technology ensures secure and reliable connectivity through private networks, addressing critical connectivity challenges across multiple sectors.

hiSky’s competitive edge is driven by its proprietary, in-house-developed firmware and a unified software solution, enabled across GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite networks over high-speed Ka/Ku frequencies. The company’s technology stack provides a cost-effective, small, lightweight, ruggedized and adaptable solution. For more information visit: www.hiskysat.com.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

