Opus Genetics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders, today announced that George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, which will be available on demand on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and small molecule therapies for vision-threatening eye diseases. The Company’s pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead candidate, OPGx-LCA5, is in a Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations and has shown encouraging early results. Additional programs include OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration and a Phase 3-ready small molecule therapy for diabetic retinopathy, developed under a Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and is being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and dim light vision disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

