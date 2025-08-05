Building Safe Places: Western Communities Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Indigenous Infrastructure Grants

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, is proud to announce that applications for the 2025 Indigenous Infrastructure Grants are officially open. From August 4 to September 15, Indigenous municipalities, non-profits, and community groups across Canada are invited to apply for funding to support infrastructure projects that foster connection, cultural preservation, and community resilience.

Each year, WCF awards up to five grants of $5,000 to initiatives that strengthen Indigenous communities through meaningful infrastructure development.

“This grant program is a key part of Western’s ongoing journey of reconciliation,” said Michelle Mak, Director of Western Communities Foundation. “Reconciliation is not a one-time act, it’s a continuous commitment to listening, learning, and supporting Indigenous voices. These grants are one way we can help build stronger, more vibrant communities together.”

The Indigenous Infrastructure Grants are part of WCF’s broader Community Infrastructure Grant Program, which supports projects nationwide that build inclusive, sustainable, and resilient communities. It aligns with WCF’s refreshed mandate to create Safe Places and help customers and communities manage risks and protect what matters most. By investing in Indigenous-led infrastructure, Western aims to help create spaces that reflect the unique identities and aspirations of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Who Can Apply?

The Indigenous Infrastructure Grants are open to:

Indigenous municipalities

Indigenous non-profit organizations

Indigenous community groups focused on infrastructure development



Projects should demonstrate a lasting benefit to the community and align with WCF’s mission to support inclusive and sustainable infrastructure.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted from August 4 to September 15, 2025. Full eligibility criteria and application details are available at: westernfinancialgroup.ca/CommunityInfrastructureGrants.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.