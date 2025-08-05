AdsAdvisor Unveils Advanced Business Modeling Tool to Transform Financial Planning and Drive Revenue Growth

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsAdvisor , a comprehensive marketing platform powered by MY.GAMES , launches Business Modeling — a scenario-based financial planning tool designed to help studios forecast revenue, manage costs, and align cross-functional teams on business targets.

Built specifically for mobile businesses, Business Modeling turns strategic goals like revenue and EBITA into actionable, data-driven plans. Teams can create and simulate user acquisition (UA) scenarios across various mobile platforms (such as iOS, Android, Samsung, Huawei) — then see how each strategy impacts key financial outcomes over a month, quarter, or year.

“With mobile app businesses increasingly driven by data, we built Business Modeling to give mobile marketers a clear, practical way to connect strategy with outcomes,” said Eugene Chernysh, Chief Operating Officer at AdsAdvisor. “Releasing in H2 2025, it’s the right tool at the right time — helping teams prepare for year-end performance cycles and plan confidently for the year ahead. Whether you're focused on growth, margin, or long-term efficiency, Business Modeling turns financial planning into a true growth tool — and keeps every team aligned around shared business goals.”

The tool supports both cohort-based and streaming revenue models while factoring in the full cost structure of a studio: from store commissions and VAT to UA spend, creative production, royalties, and operational expenses. With everything integrated into a single model, teams can move beyond spreadsheets and make decisions based on a comprehensive view of performance and profitability.

Once a strategy is in place, Business Modeling becomes a central control panel for monthly operations. Teams can define KPIs, set ROI targets, and track actuals against forecasted performance in real time. At the end of each month, Business Modeling pulls in live performance data and automatically updates future projections using factor analysis, helping teams understand exactly what changed, why targets were hit or missed, and how to adjust.

Business Modeling also allows for version comparisons, top-up web payments, seasonal multipliers, and historical data uploads — all of which improve the accuracy of forecasts and the relevance of scenario planning. Whether testing a new game launch or refining monetization strategies, businesses can iterate quickly and base decisions on real-world results.

AdsAdvisor is a comprehensive marketing platform built to help mobile businesses scale efficiently through data-driven insights, streamlined creative workflows, and advanced user acquisition tools. Originally developed by MY.GAMES to power its own mobile titles, AdsAdvisor now serves a wide range of industries globally, offering customizable solutions for marketing analytics, creative asset management, and campaign automation. With proven performance, deep forecasting capabilities, and flexible toolsets, AdsAdvisor empowers teams to optimize their entire marketing lifecycle and drive sustained product growth.

