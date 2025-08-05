Element Fleet Management and Motus Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Mobility Solutions for All Drivers

TORONTO and BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (“Element”) (TSX: EFN), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, and Motus, the leader in reimbursement, risk and productivity solutions for companies whose employees drive their own cars for work, today announced a strategic partnership to offer clients in the United States and Canada a comprehensive, flexible, and cost-efficient mobility strategy. The joint offering is designed to meet the diverse needs of organizations managing both company-provided fleet vehicles and drivers using personal vehicles for work.

This new partnership brings together Element’s position as an industry and technology leader – leveraging its unmatched scale, deep expertise, and end-to-end digital capabilities across the vehicle lifecycle – with Motus’ industry-leading reimbursement platform, mobile app, and program design. Together, Element and Motus will deliver a seamless, unified experience that empowers clients with total visibility and control over their mobility programs, regardless of what employees drive.

“Our clients are looking for ways to optimize mobility across every aspect of their organizations,” said David Madrigal, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Element Fleet Management. “With Motus, we are offering a smarter, integrated approach that reduces costs, simplifies compliance, and creates better experiences for drivers—whether they are behind the wheel of a company car or their own vehicle.”

Through this collaboration, clients will benefit from:

Optimized cost and coverage: Aligned vehicle programs with role and operational needs to minimize waste and maximize efficiency.

Enhanced flexibility: Mobility options tailored to individual drivers, with both fleet and reimbursement solutions.

Unified program management: A single view of all transportation needs, with integrated compliance, safety, and policy oversight.

Seamless scalability: Reduced administrative burden and enhanced scalability via integrated technology platforms and shared insights.

“Mobility today is about meeting workers where they are and giving companies the tools to manage that complexity with ease,” said Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Revenue Officer of Motus. “Together with Element, we are eliminating silos and helping companies achieve greater agility while putting driver experience and efficiency at the center.”

The partnership will also provide:

Reimbursement program design based on deep expertise and industry benchmarking

An integrated driver enrollment process

A unified view of costs and allocations

Top-rated and easy-to-use driver mobile app for mileage tracking, compliance visibility, and reimbursement

Streamlined fleet services from acquisition to resale



This joint solution, another pillar of Element Mobility (Element’s newest division to advance next-generation fleet technologies), is now available to organizations across the United States and Canada, supporting their goals of operational efficiency, employee satisfaction, and financial performance.

About Element Fleet Management:

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our technology platform Autofleet, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management services — from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that maximize the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients’ fleets. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com.

About Motus

Motus is the leading expert in vehicle reimbursement and driver risk mitigation, offering platforms that simplify the reimbursement and management of driving costs through personalized calculations. With an unmatched pool of data refined over more than 80 years, Motus is the preferred partner to top Fortune 500 companies and organizations committed to workplace agility. Motus data, captured and analyzed across the world’s largest retained pool of drivers, underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard. For more information, please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements herein may include statements with respect to Element, Motus and their planned strategic partnership, including the expected benefits derived therefrom. By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. A discussion of some of the material risks affecting Element and its business appears under the heading “Risk Management” in Element’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Element’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed on Element’s profile on www.sedarplus.com.