British Columbians Want a Future Worth Staying For

The Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC) today released an update summarizing the results of its Stay With B.C. campaign — a province-wide initiative that heard from more than 3,000 British Columbians across 100 communities about the mounting economic pressures prompting many to consider leaving the province.

The report, titled Stay With BC: Voices and Solutions for a Brighter Future, brings forward real stories from individuals and families—many of them young professionals and business owners—who say that rising costs, stagnant wages, excessive red tape, and strained public services are making life in B.C. increasingly unaffordable and unsustainable.

Launched in December 2024, the Stay With B.C. campaign was a tongue-in-cheek response to Alberta’s “Alberta is Calling” advertising campaign. BCBC flipped the script and asked British Columbians: If Alberta is calling, what would it take to make you stay?

The campaign sparked a wave of engagement from communities across the province — from the northern reaches of Fort Nelson to the coastal shores of Port McNeill, the village of Clinton in the interior, and the city streets of Vancouver. Despite their differences, people shared a common sentiment: they are feeling left behind. When asked what concerns them most, respondents pointed to the following:

Housing and affordability (36%)

The cost of living is soaring, and a lack of supply combined with high construction costs is putting homeownership out of reach.



Taxes & regulation (28%)

Layers of red tape and rising taxes are making it harder to run a business, save for retirement or get ahead.



Jobs & wages (23%)

Job creation is low, and salaries aren’t keeping up. Many people say they’re working harder than ever but still falling further behind.



Public s ervices – including h ealthcare and t ransportation ( 1 8 % )

Aging infrastructure, long wait times, and thousands of British Columbians without a family doctor are leaving critical needs unmet.



“The number of responses we received was well beyond anything we expected,” said Braden McMillan, BCBC’s Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs. “It was heartbreaking to read so many personal and deeply moving stories from people across the province. But it was also a powerful reminder of how much work is needed to get the economy working for British Columbians again. People are struggling, and they need all the help they can get.”

Today’s campaign update reflects the concerns of British Columbians and outlines practical steps to strengthen the economy and raise living standards. These include restoring fiscal stability and improving tax competitiveness, making B.C. more attractive for investment and skilled workers, growing our resource industries, and adopting a more open-for-business approach to regulation and trade.

“It’s clear from what we heard that people are proud to call this province home, but far too many are being priced out of staying,” said Laura Jones, President and CEO of BCBC. “It’s a stark reminder that without a strong economy and the opportunity to build a future, many of our young and skilled workers will pick up and leave, not by choice but by necessity.”

“The economy is the foundation of affordability,” added Jones. “If we want people to stay and thrive in B.C., we need to make it easier to invest, build, and work here. If we don’t, we’re at risk of losing the next generation.”

The full campaign update is available at StayWithBC.ca

Fast Facts:

BCBC heard from over 3,000 people from more than 100 communities across B.C. between December 2024 and May 2025. The top concerns raised by respondents were housing and affordability (36%), taxes and regulation (28%), jobs and wages (23%), and public services — including healthcare and transportation (18%). Since 2023, B.C. has seen net interprovincial migration turn sharply negative, ranging from -5,000 to -9,000 people per year. This level of outflow has not been seen since the late 1990s. Nearly 8 in 10 residents leaving B.C. have moved to just two provinces: Alberta and Ontario. Alberta alone accounts for about half of all out-migrants, likely reflecting its higher average incomes, lower taxes and cost of living, and close geographical proximity. Interprovincial migrants are typically young, well-educated, and economically motivated. Since 2022, two-thirds of those who have left B.C. have been under the age of 40.



Quotes from British Columbians:

“My young family is strongly considering moving to Alberta. As a nurse and architect in Vancouver, we are unable to afford living here.”

— Chelsea from Vancouver

“My rent keeps going up, my bills keep going up, but my pay is the same. I'm just trying not to fall further behind.”

— Ly from New Westminster

“The cost of housing is pushing families out. Our kids are growing up and realizing they’ll never own a home here. What does that say about our future?”

— Sasha from Kelowna

“My family and I are moving to northern Alberta next month. I love B.C., but I can’t wait anymore to get into the housing market.”

— Ryan from Campbell River

“As someone born and raised here, I find myself unable to buy a home in the city I love. I’m a teacher, a good job, and I still can’t afford anything reasonable. It’s heartbreaking.”

— Lily from Richmond

“I am a senior who is still working because I cannot afford to retire in B.C. Housing is unaffordable, food costs have doubled, and it's exhausting.”

— Katherine from Vancouver

“Between permits, zoning restrictions, and layers of bureaucracy, it takes too long and costs too much to get projects moving in B.C. It’s like the system is designed to say no.”

— Trevor from Kelowna

“Government’s addiction to debt will continue to ensure that each year ahead will look worse than the year prior...My children understand this idea. Why the government doesn’t is beyond me.”

— David from Powell River

“We need a strong sensible government that understands you cannot spend your way to prosperity. You cannot continue to raise tax and suppress wages while driving out private investment with outrageous fees and red tape.”

— Jack from Prince George

“We need to grow our resource economy as pulp mills have closed and mines aren’t being opened. These provide the type of jobs that attract young families to live and work here in BC.”

— Ty from Kamloops

“Everywhere we look within B.C., we get signals that the economy is not right for us. B.C. does indeed have the most beautiful nature in the world, but that's not enough to keep people here long term.”

— Melanie from Burnaby

