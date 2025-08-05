UPSTACK Acquires Pioneering Technology Consulting Agency Avail Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK, the leading full-service technology brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Avail Partners LLC, a Seattle-based technology consulting firm that helps midmarket organizations strategically optimize their IT investments.

As part of the acquisition, Avail's Founders and Managing Partners, Dan Marsh and Scott Maurice, will join UPSTACK as Partners. The Avail team will also join the company, expanding UPSTACK's presence and capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and across key verticals, including manufacturing, healthcare and professional services.

Founded in 2012, Avail earned a reputation for delivering transformative results by engaging directly with C-suite executives, such as CFOs, CTOs and CMOs, to align technology decisions with business strategy. The firm specializes in cloud economics, solution design and vendor evaluation, helping clients eliminate commodity IT functions and accelerate revenue.

"Dan and Scott are highly respected business technologists whose tech advisory practice mirrors UPSTACK's focus on helping clients solve real business problems through smarter technology investments," said Christopher Trapp, Founder and CEO of UPSTACK. "Their approach to collaborating directly with CFOs to turn technology into a strategic advantage aligns perfectly with our mission to transform IT advisory into a more business-focused, outcomes-driven service."

Avail takes a holistic, results-based approach to technology consulting. The firm is known for its ability to identify and address revenue accelerators and cost savings by aligning IT strategy with core business objectives. Avail's proprietary Market Intelligence Assessment process enables rapid discovery and measurable results that resonate with financial and operational decision-makers.

Joining UPSTACK marks the next step in Avail's evolution. As part of UPSTACK, the team can focus on delivering high-impact results for clients while gaining additional resources to expand to new markets.

"We see joining UPSTACK as a strategic investment in scaling Avail's consultative model," said Marsh. "We'll have greater ability to deliver innovative strategies and better results to our clients. Our clients will gain additional value with UPSTACK's platform and deep technology support resources."

"From the beginning, we built Avail on relationships and results," said Maurice. "UPSTACK's industry-leading position, commitment to cloud economics, innovations in AI and enterprise focus tell us this is the right place to grow. It's rare to find such deep alignment—philosophically and operationally."

Avail will leverage UPSTACK's extensive technology and vendor expertise, actionable data intelligence and purpose-built proprietary tech to expand client impact, streamline operations and grow market reach. The Avail team will continue delivering high-touch advisory and support services with additional horsepower provided by UPSTACK.

Avail Partners was represented in the transaction by Rick Dellar of Renaissance Advisors.

About Avail Partners

Founded in 2012, Avail Partners is a Seattle-based technology management consulting firm that works directly with CFOs and business leaders to design and implement business-aligned IT strategies. We offer technology advisory services that streamline vendor research and sourcing, helping clients accelerate business growth and achieve better cloud economics. The vendors we source and evaluate provide a range of IT infrastructure services, including cloud migration, data center hosting, cybersecurity and AI platforms. Avail designs solutions to reduce complexity, eliminate commodity IT and create competitive advantages for our clients. Learn more at www.availpartners.net.

About UPSTACK

UPSTACK is the leading full-service technology brokerage that empowers businesses to make smarter technology investments. Through a vendor-neutral approach, UPSTACK delivers expert advisory and execution services across the entire technology landscape—including data center colocation, cloud, connectivity, networking, cybersecurity, AI and more—at no additional cost to its clients. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com.

