Duos Edge AI Hosts Congressman Ronny Jackson’s Staff at Amarillo Edge Data Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced that on July 29, 2025, it hosted key staff members from Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office at its modular, SOC 2 Type II compliant EDC in Amarillo, Texas, in collaboration with Region 16 Education Service Center. The visit showcased how edge computing and local data processing are advancing K‑12 education, healthcare access, and community connectivity across Texas.





(Staff from Congressman Jacksons office| Dave Irek, VP of Business Development at Duos Edge AI | Steven Singleton, Field Services / Project Manager – Region 16| Jamie Rodman, Senior Manager Managed Services – Region 16 | Dr. Tanya Larkin, Executive Director – Region 16 |Jandi Tyson, Director of Technology Services – Region 16 | David Calabrese, Coordinator of Client Strategy & Services – Region 16 | Lawana Pulliam, Senior Director of District Systems & Executive Services – Region 16 | Derek Criswell, CFO – Region 16 | Geoff Hall, Coordinator of Network Operations – Region 16 | Nathan Maxwell, Deputy Executive Director – Region 16 | Robert O’Connor, Coordinator of AI Innovation – Region 16) Photo/Matt Koumalats

Representatives from Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo, Denton, and Wichita Falls offices toured the EDC and met with Dave Irek, VP of Business Development at Duos Edge AI, along with executive and technical teams from Region 16. Discussions focused on plans to expand from the Amarillo hub to other communities throughout the district, delivering local high-speed data services that can enhance education, telehealth, and economic growth in rural Texas.

“Our partnership with Duos Edge AI is a game-changer for rural school districts,” said Dr. Tanya Larkin, Executive Director of Region 16 Education Service Center. “With real-time data processing and local AI capabilities, we can accelerate innovation in classrooms, expand telehealth access, and create smarter community infrastructure.”

“Hosting Congressman Jackson’s team allowed us to demonstrate firsthand how our Amarillo facility is driving educational and economic impact,” added Dave Irek, VP of Business Development at Duos Edge AI. “We are excited to expand this model to other communities across the district, strengthening rural connectivity and supporting future-ready education.”

Congressman Jackson’s staff praised the initiative as a model for bridging the digital divide, recognizing its potential to improve technology access and workforce development in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Region 16 ESC, visit www.esc16.net

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit www.duostechnologies.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Region 16 Education Service Center

Located in Amarillo, Texas, Region 16 Education Service Center serves 60 school districts and three charter schools with 226 campuses in a 26,000 square mile area. Region 16 school districts have an average daily attendance of over 83,000 students, with individual districts ranging from fewer than 30 to more than 29,000 students and the total regional school staff numbering more than 12,800.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

