Talkspace Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

2Q 2025 Total revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $54.3 million

driven by 35% year-over-year growth in Payor revenue

2Q 2025 Net loss of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.3 million

2Q 2025 Share repurchases of $1.4 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK), today reported second quarter 2025 financial results.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Results % Variance

from Prior

Year Results % Variance

from Prior

Year (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Number of completed Payor sessions during the period 385.1 29 % 735.1 26 % Number of unique active Payor members during the period 111.2 25 % N/A N/A Total revenue $ 54,310 18 % $ 106,492 16 % Costs and operating expenses $ 56,100 13 % $ 109,367 13 % Net loss $ (541 ) (14 )% $ (223 ) 89 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 2,282 94 % $ 4,238 117 % Cash and cash equivalents at period end $ 54,342 — $ 54,342 — Short-term marketable securities $ 48,427 — $ 48,427 — (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of the measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”



Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace, said, “I’m pleased with the work our team did this quarter to progress several operational initiatives within the business. We exited the quarter with positive momentum from the technology and marketing investments we made in the first half of the year. These investments helped to deliver sequential growth in unique active payor members and completed payor sessions of 10%, respectively, which gives us strong visibility into our trajectory for the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Key Performance Metrics

Revenue increased 18% over the prior-year period to $54.3 million, driven by a 35% year-over-year increase in Payor revenue, partially offset by a 32% year-over-year decline in Consumer revenue.

Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased 24% over the prior-year period to $30.9 million, driven by a higher number of completed Payor sessions.

Total costs and operating expenses were $56.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, primarily due to an increase in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization.

Net loss was $(0.5) million, relatively flat from the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million, an improvement from $1.2 million adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by an increase in revenue, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization.





Financial Guidance

The following guidance is based on current market conditions and expectations and the information available to the Company today. For 2025 Talkspace continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $235 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $20 million





Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

The Second Quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. The conference call will be available via audio webcast at investors.talkspace.com and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144 for U.S. participants, or +1 (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing participant code 8668160. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) rapid technological change in our industry; (ii) our ability to secure clients' contract renewals; (iii) our ability to maintain and expand our network of therapists, psychiatrists and other providers; (iv) a decline in the prevalence of enterprise-sponsored healthcare or the emergence of new technologies may adversely impact our DTE business; (v) if our or our vendors’ security measures fail or are breached; (vi) changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; and (vii) the other factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2025, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required to do so under applicable law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.







Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) Revenue: Payor revenue $ 40,501 $ 29,945 35.3 $ 78,343 $ 58,453 34.0 DTE revenue 9,403 9,628 (2.3 ) 18,986 19,541 (2.8 ) Consumer revenue 4,406 6,485 (32.1 ) 9,163 13,480 (32.0 ) Total revenue 54,310 46,058 17.9 106,492 91,474 16.4 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 30,917 24,996 23.7 59,706 48,569 22.9 Research and development 2,563 2,088 22.7 5,403 5,749 (6.0 ) Clinical operations, net 1,921 1,661 15.7 3,777 3,125 20.9 Sales and marketing 14,253 13,240 7.7 28,178 26,240 7.4 General and administrative 5,728 7,339 (22.0 ) 10,935 12,535 (12.8 ) Depreciation and amortization 718 220 226.4 1,368 421 224.9 Total costs and operating expenses 56,100 49,544 13.2 109,367 96,639 13.2 Loss from operations (1,790 ) (3,486 ) 48.7 (2,875 ) (5,165 ) 44.3 Financial income, net (1,325 ) (3,044 ) (56.5 ) (2,851 ) (3,422 ) (16.7 ) Loss before income taxes (465 ) (442 ) (5.2 ) (24 ) (1,743 ) 98.6 Income tax expense 76 32 137.5 199 197 1.0 Net loss $ (541 ) $ (474 ) (14.1 ) $ (223 ) $ (1,940 ) 88.5 Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) (14.3 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) 87.0 Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic and Diluted 167,532,721 169,148,522 168,098,647 168,997,734





Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change (in thousands) Net loss $ (541 ) $ (474 ) (14.1 ) $ (223 ) $ (1,940 ) 88.5 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities (8 ) — 100.0 17 — 100.0 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) — 100.0 17 — 100.0 Total comprehensive loss $ (549 ) $ (474 ) (15.8 ) $ (206 ) $ (1,940 ) 89.4





Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,342 $ 76,692 Marketable securities 48,427 41,118 Accounts receivable, net 15,422 9,643 Other current assets 2,476 2,729 Total current assets 120,667 130,182 Fixed assets, net 10,136 6,259 Other long-term assets 1,983 2,236 Total assets $ 132,786 $ 138,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 8,618 $ 7,710 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,056 8,031 Deferred revenue 2,866 3,282 Total current liabilities 18,540 19,023 Warrant liabilities 862 1,690 Other long-term liabilities 443 569 Total liabilities 19,845 21,282 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 382,364 386,612 Accumulated deficit (269,459 ) (269,236 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19 2 Total stockholders’ equity 112,941 117,395 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 132,786 $ 138,677





Talkspace, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (223 ) $ (1,940 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,368 421 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (457 ) — Stock-based compensation 4,688 5,359 Remeasurement of warrant liabilities (828 ) (510 ) Increase in accounts receivable (5,779 ) (1,380 ) Decrease in other current assets 253 3,416 Increase in accounts payable 908 1,622 Decrease in deferred revenue (416 ) (336 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (975 ) (5,155 ) Other (129 ) (79 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,590 ) 1,418 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (20,557 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 13,705 — Capitalized internal-use software costs (4,492 ) (2,110 ) Other (42 ) (40 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,386 ) (2,150 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 727 1,584 Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards (1,697 ) (1,843 ) Repurchase of common stock for retirement (8,404 ) (8,004 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,374 ) (8,263 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,350 ) (8,995 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 76,692 123,908 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 54,342 $ 114,913





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance, and our management uses it as a key performance measure to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We also use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not necessarily reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these requirements. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), income (loss) per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of the reconciling items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These reconciling items could be meaningful.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) financial income, net, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.