Talkspace Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

2Q 2025 Total revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $54.3 million

driven by 35% year-over-year growth in Payor revenue

2Q 2025 Net loss of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.3 million

2Q 2025 Share repurchases of $1.4 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”)    (NASDAQ: TALK), today reported second quarter 2025 financial results.

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Unaudited Results  % Variance
from Prior
Year		  Results  % Variance
from Prior
Year		 
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)            
Number of completed Payor sessions during the period  385.1   29%  735.1   26%
Number of unique active Payor members during the period  111.2   25% N/A  N/A 
             
Total revenue $54,310   18% $106,492   16%
Costs and operating expenses $56,100   13% $109,367   13%
Net loss $(541)  (14)% $(223)  89%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $2,282   94% $4,238   117%
Cash and cash equivalents at period end $54,342     $54,342    
Short-term marketable securities $48,427     $48,427    
 
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of the measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”


Dr. Jon Cohen, CEO of Talkspace, said, “I’m pleased with the work our team did this quarter to progress several operational initiatives within the business. We exited the quarter with positive momentum from the technology and marketing investments we made in the first half of the year. These investments helped to deliver sequential growth in unique active payor members and completed payor sessions of 10%, respectively, which gives us strong visibility into our trajectory for the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Key Performance Metrics

  • Revenue increased 18% over the prior-year period to $54.3 million, driven by a 35% year-over-year increase in Payor revenue, partially offset by a 32% year-over-year decline in Consumer revenue.
  • Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased 24% over the prior-year period to $30.9 million, driven by a higher number of completed Payor sessions.
  • Total costs and operating expenses were $56.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, primarily due to an increase in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization.
  • Net loss was $(0.5) million, relatively flat from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million, an improvement from $1.2 million adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by an increase in revenue, partially offset by an increase in cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization.

Financial Guidance

The following guidance is based on current market conditions and expectations and the information available to the Company today. For 2025 Talkspace continues to expect:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $235 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $20 million

Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

The Second Quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. E.T. The conference call will be available via audio webcast at investors.talkspace.com and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144 for U.S. participants, or +1 (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing participant code 8668160. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

For Investors:
ICR Westwicke
TalkspaceIR@westwicke.com

For Media:
John Kim
SKDK
(310) 997-5963
jkim@skdknick.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding our financial condition, anticipated financial performance, achieving profitability, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion and objectives of our management for future operations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) rapid technological change in our industry; (ii) our ability to secure clients' contract renewals; (iii) our ability to maintain and expand our network of therapists, psychiatrists and other providers; (iv) a decline in the prevalence of enterprise-sponsored healthcare or the emergence of new technologies may adversely impact our DTE business; (v) if our or our vendors’ security measures fail or are breached; (vi) changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; and (vii) the other factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2025, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required to do so under applicable law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.


 
Talkspace, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
  2025  2024  %
Change		  2025  2024  %
Change		 
(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)                  
Revenue:                  
Payor revenue $40,501  $29,945   35.3  $78,343  $58,453   34.0 
DTE revenue  9,403   9,628   (2.3)  18,986   19,541   (2.8)
Consumer revenue  4,406   6,485   (32.1)  9,163   13,480   (32.0)
Total revenue  54,310   46,058   17.9   106,492   91,474   16.4 
Costs and operating expenses:                  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  30,917   24,996   23.7   59,706   48,569   22.9 
Research and development  2,563   2,088   22.7   5,403   5,749   (6.0)
Clinical operations, net  1,921   1,661   15.7   3,777   3,125   20.9 
Sales and marketing  14,253   13,240   7.7   28,178   26,240   7.4 
General and administrative  5,728   7,339   (22.0)  10,935   12,535   (12.8)
Depreciation and amortization  718   220   226.4   1,368   421   224.9 
Total costs and operating expenses  56,100   49,544   13.2   109,367   96,639   13.2 
Loss from operations  (1,790)  (3,486)  48.7   (2,875)  (5,165)  44.3 
Financial income, net  (1,325)  (3,044)  (56.5)  (2,851)  (3,422)  (16.7)
Loss before income taxes  (465)  (442)  (5.2)  (24)  (1,743)  98.6 
Income tax expense  76   32   137.5   199   197   1.0 
Net loss $(541) $(474)  (14.1) $(223) $(1,940)  88.5 
Net loss per share:                  
Basic and Diluted $(0.00) $(0.00)  (14.3) $(0.00) $(0.01)  87.0 
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share:                  
Basic and Diluted  167,532,721   169,148,522      168,098,647   168,997,734    


 
Talkspace, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
  2025  2024  %
Change		  2025  2024  %
Change		 
(in thousands)                  
Net loss $(541) $(474)  (14.1) $(223) $(1,940)  88.5 
Other comprehensive income (loss):                  
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities  (8)     100.0   17      100.0 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  (8)     100.0   17      100.0 
Total comprehensive loss $(549) $(474)  (15.8) $(206) $(1,940)  89.4 


  
Talkspace, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets		 
  
  June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
(in thousands) Unaudited    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $54,342  $76,692 
Marketable securities  48,427   41,118 
Accounts receivable, net  15,422   9,643 
Other current assets  2,476   2,729 
Total current assets  120,667   130,182 
Fixed assets, net  10,136   6,259 
Other long-term assets  1,983   2,236 
Total assets $132,786  $138,677 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $8,618  $7,710 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  7,056   8,031 
Deferred revenue  2,866   3,282 
Total current liabilities  18,540   19,023 
Warrant liabilities  862   1,690 
Other long-term liabilities  443   569 
Total liabilities  19,845   21,282 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock  17   17 
Additional paid-in capital  382,364   386,612 
Accumulated deficit  (269,459)  (269,236)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  19   2 
Total stockholders’ equity  112,941   117,395 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $132,786  $138,677 


 
Talkspace, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
(in thousands)      
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(223) $(1,940)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  1,368   421 
Accretion of discount on marketable securities  (457)   
Stock-based compensation  4,688   5,359 
Remeasurement of warrant liabilities  (828)  (510)
Increase in accounts receivable  (5,779)  (1,380)
Decrease in other current assets  253   3,416 
Increase in accounts payable  908   1,622 
Decrease in deferred revenue  (416)  (336)
Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (975)  (5,155)
Other  (129)  (79)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (1,590)  1,418 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of marketable securities  (20,557)   
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities  13,705    
Capitalized internal-use software costs  (4,492)  (2,110)
Other  (42)  (40)
Net cash used in investing activities  (11,386)  (2,150)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  727   1,584 
Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards  (1,697)  (1,843)
Repurchase of common stock for retirement  (8,404)  (8,004)
Net cash used in financing activities  (9,374)  (8,263)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (22,350)  (8,995)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period  76,692   123,908 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $54,342  $114,913 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance, and our management uses it as a key performance measure to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We also use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not necessarily reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these requirements. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments described herein. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), income (loss) per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of the reconciling items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These reconciling items could be meaningful.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) financial income, net, (iv) income tax expense, and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.

Talkspace, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
(in thousands)            
Net loss $(541) $(474) $(223) $(1,940)
Add:            
Depreciation and amortization  718   220   1,368   421 
Stock-based compensation  2,355   3,107   4,688   5,359 
Financial income, net  (1,325)  (3,044)  (2,851)  (3,422)
Income tax expense  76   32   199   197 
Non-recurring expenses (1)  999   1,338   1,057   1,338 
Adjusted EBITDA $2,282  $1,179  $4,238  $1,953 
 
(1)    For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, non-recurring expenses primarily consisted of severance costs, one-time legal fees and other one-time expenses. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, non-recurring expenses primarily consisted of severance costs related to the departure of key executives of the Company and other related costs.

