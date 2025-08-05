Resilinc Appoints Ted Colbert, Former Aerospace and Technology Executive, to Board of Directors

MILPITAS, CA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in agentic supply chain risk and compliance, today announced the appointment of Ted Colbert to its Board of Directors. A transformative executive with deep experience in aerospace, defense, and global enterprise technology, Colbert joins Resilinc as the company scales its agentic AI platform to meet surging global demand for autonomous supply chain risk and compliance solutions.

Widely recognized for his leadership at Boeing, Colbert spent 15 years driving innovation and operational excellence across the company’s defense, services, and enterprise technology divisions. He most recently served as President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, where he spearheaded operational stabilization, digital transformation, and supply chain modernization. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, overseeing a multibillion-dollar portfolio including supply chain, maintenance, digital, and training operations. Earlier, as Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of IT & Data Analytics, Colbert led Boeing’s cloud infrastructure, enterprise SaaS development, and the company’s cybersecurity strategy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ted to the Resilinc Board,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, CEO of Resilinc. “Ted brings extraordinary operational experience and a deep understanding of how complex, regulated industries must evolve. As enterprises around the world face relentless disruption, compliance mandates, and geopolitical instability, agentic AI has become a necessity. Ted’s leadership will help Resilinc provide the intelligent, autonomous platforms that modern supply chains need to survive and thrive.”

Colbert currently serves on the board of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and is active in numerous nonprofit and educational organizations including New Leaders, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the Georgia Tech Foundation. A 2024 inductee into the National Academy of Engineering, Colbert has been recognized with several honors, including the 2023 Georgia Tech Distinguished Alumni Award, 2022 Black Engineer of the Year, and inclusion in Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

“Fragile and fragmented supply chains remain one of the biggest obstacles to growth, innovation, and resilience across industries,” said Colbert. “What Resilinc offers isn’t just visibility, it’s actionable intelligence. Their AI-driven platform empowers organizations to stay ahead of disruptions, meet compliance standards, and protect revenue. I’m excited to support this exceptional team as they raise the bar for global supply chain resilience.”

Resilinc’s agentic AI platform, built natively on Microsoft Azure, combines real-time event monitoring with autonomous digital agents that not only identify risk and compliance violations but also trigger mitigation workflows.

Colbert’ role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and an investor in Resilinc. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

Attachment