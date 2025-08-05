Falcon Digital Marketing: Highly Specialized Digital Marketing Agency Celebrates 10 Years of Offering ROI-Driven PPC Management Services

Houston, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Digital Marketing, a small, family-orientated ad agency that delivers significant results for all industries across the US and internationally, is thrilled to announce the celebration of over 10 years of offering a range of highly specialized digital marketing solutions, such as ROI-driven PPC (Pay-Per-Click) services, Landing Page Creation, CRM, Local SEO and Website Design, to home service contractors.



Founded in 2015 by industry expert, Chris Cabaniss, and his wife Monica Cabaniss, who not only boast over 30 years of combined experience helping large and small businesses with their digital marketing, but also expertise with nationwide franchises PPC ad accounts with global presence, and have been featured in Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, The Agency Forge, The University of Houston and The American Marketing Association. Leveraging this extensive knowledge and skill, Falcon Digital Marketing has become renowned for its ROI-focused lead generation from online marketing campaigns, bringing a unique approach to internet marketing and crafting more efficient, as well as impactful, advertising for clients in competitive industries.



Utilising a proven process that heavy research of each client’s product or service, industry, competitors, current state of the market, past marketing efforts, and the client’s unique business approach, Falcon Digital Marketing develop an in-depth internet marketing strategy and bespoke Pay-Per-Click advertising campaigns that are perfectly tailored to each client’s unique business and marketing needs.



The agency’s PPC management services offered include:

Google Ads

Google Adwords

Facebook Ads

Meta Ads

Display Ads

Remarketing Ads

Bing Ads

Mobile Ads

Youtube Ads

Banner Ads

“We believe that your marketing investment should consistently produce a positive ROI to help grow your business,” said a spokesperson for Falcon Digital Marketing. “That is why we create advertising strategies that are designed to help your company grow by producing positive return on investment, not just more website clicks. In these strategies, we believe in total transparency with our work – we won’t hide our work from you. You have total access and ownership of your Google Ads account, website, analytics, and any other accounts we manage for you.”



Based in Houston, TX, but serving clients throughout the US and internationally, Falcon Digital Marketing offers specialized ppc services to home service contractors, including home builders, Junk Removal companies, Carpet Cleaners, HVAC companies, Electricians, Plumbers, Roofers, Counselors, Psychologists, and Psychiatrists.



So for example, businesses in the electrical industry can benefit from specialized PPC management by Falcon Digital Marketing for electricians, designed to capture local and emergency service searches that are relevant to the services they provide and to the location they operate in.



With recent case studies showcasing up to a 700% increase in leads for clients, the agency prides itself on using the latest technology and tools to deliver real results through Pay-Per-Click advertising for its clients. Falcon Digital Marketing also ensures upfront pricing, with no hidden fees, full access to updates on a campaign’s progress, and clear, easy-to-read reports that enable companies to know exactly how well their advertising is performing.



“Many agencies set up your account for you, but in their own name, and do not give you a login of your own. We give you full ownership and access of your Google Adwords account, and all other accounts, websites, and analytics. We offer month-to-month contracts so you are not locked in long-term. We do everything we can to get you great results, but if it does not work out for any reason, there are no cancellation fees or penalties,” added the spokesperson for the company.



Falcon Digital Marketing encourages business owners to reach out with any questions or to go over their account with the team in detail to visit the website today.



About Falcon Digital Marketing



Founded in 2015 and based in Houston, TX, Falcon Digital Marketing is a highly specialized online marketing agency that focuses on ROI-driven Pay-Per-Click (PPC) services, such as Facebook Ads, Google Adwords, and Remarketing Ads, for home service contractors throughout the US and internationally.



More Information



To learn more about Falcon Digital Marketing and its celebration of over 10 years of offering a range of highly specialized digital marketing solutions, please visit the website at https://falcondigitalmarketing.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/falcon-digital-marketing-highly-specialized-digital-marketing-agency-celebrates-10-years-of-offering-roi-driven-ppc-management-services/