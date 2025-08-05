Seanergy Maritime Reports Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results for the Periods Ended June 30, 2025

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share





Highlights (in million USD, except EPS) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Net Revenues $37.5 $43.1 $61.7 $81.4 Net income / (loss) $2.9 $14.1 ($4.0) $24.3 Adjusted net income / (loss) 1 $3.8 $16.0 ($1.7) $27.6 EBITDA1 $17.4 $25.8 $24.0 $47.4 Adjusted EBITDA1 $18.3 $28.0 $26.3 $51.2 Earnings / (loss) per share Basic and Diluted $0.14 $0.68 ($0.20) $1.18 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share Basic1 $0.18 $0.78 ($0.09) $1.35 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share Diluted1 $0.18 $0.77 ($0.09) $1.34



Other Highlights and Developments:

Fleet TCE 2 of $19,807, a 6% outperformance over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”)

Declared $0.05 per share quarterly cash dividend – 15 th consecutive quarterly dividend for aggregate cash dividends of $2.31 per share, totaling $44.2 million

Completed $110.6 million total financings and refinancings year-to-date, including $22.5 million for the M/V Blueship



1 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, Adjusted Net Income / (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation below of Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, Adjusted Net Income / (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

2 TCE rate is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation below of TCE rate to net revenues from vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.



ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP), a leading pure-play Capesize shipping company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025, and announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share—marking the 15th consecutive quarterly dividend under its capital return policy.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated Net Revenues of $37.5 million, compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.3 million, compared to $28.0 million in the same period of 2024. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income for the quarter were $2.9 million and $3.8 million, respectively, compared to Net Income of $14.1 million and Adjusted Net Income of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s fleet achieved a daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) of $19,807 for the second quarter of 2025, which represents a 6% premium over the average BCI of $18,681 for the same period.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company generated Net Revenues of $61.7 million, compared to $81.4 million in the same period of 2024. Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss for the six months were $4.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, compared to Net Income of $24.3 million and Adjusted Net Income of $27.6 million in the respective period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was $26.3 million, compared to $51.2 million for the same period of 2024. The daily TCE rate of the fleet for the first six-month period of 2025 was $16,679, compared to $25,365 in the same period of 2024. The average daily OPEX was $6,937 compared to $6,999 of the respective period of 2024.

Cash and cash-equivalents and restricted cash, as of June 30, 2025, stood at $25.4 million. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter was $257.7 million. Long-term debt (senior loans and other financial liabilities) net of deferred charges stood at $307.7 million, while the book value of the fleet, including a chartered-in vessel, was $539.9 million.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Despite a volatile start to 2025, Seanergy returned to profitability in the second quarter, thanks to a stronger Capesize market and our strategic hedging activities. With a fleet of 21 Capesize vessels and a modest loan-to-value ratio of approximately 50%, we are well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market fundamentals. Our board of directors has declared a discretionary dividend of $0.05 per share under our dividend policy, our 15th consecutive quarterly distribution, reflecting our healthy balance sheet and the positive market direction. We are optimistic about enhancing shareholder rewards in the seasonally stronger second half of the year.

“Turning to our commercial performance for the quarter, our daily time charter equivalent of $19,807 outperformed the Baltic Capesize Index by around 6%. Our strategy enabled us to take advantage of the abrupt upward move in the Capesize market in June, while maintaining downside protection through hedging part of our index-linked exposure. For the third quarter, we have already fixed about 62% of our days at a rate of $22,375, with a projected total fleet TCE of $23,081. For the second half of the year, seven of our 21 vessels will earn an average fixed rate of approximately $22,400, providing clear earnings visibility amidst an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, while our open exposure positions us to benefit from potential upside in what remains a constructive Capesize market.

“Concerning our financing activities, we have completed $110.6 million total financings and refinancings year-to-date, including a $22.5 million sale and leaseback transaction for the M/V Blueship. We now have no further debt maturities in 2025. This, along with our prudent approach on leverage and liquidity, ensures we can generate sustainable cash flows, return value to shareholders, and retain flexibility for future growth.

“The Capesize market showed meaningful improvement in the second quarter of the year, with the Baltic Capesize Index averaging approximately $18,700 per day, up from about $13,000 in the first quarter. This was driven mainly by a 16% rise in combined iron ore exports from Australia and Brazil, following the seasonally weak first quarter. West African Bauxite exports continued their strong momentum, rising approximately 33% year-over-year in the first half of 2025. This growth trend is expected to continue through year-end, supported by the increasing demand of the commodity.

“On the supply side, the Capesize orderbook remains at historically low levels at around 8% of the existing fleet, while approximately 7% of the fleet is 20 years or older. With tightening environmental regulations rendering older tonnage less competitive, we expect net fleet growth to remain modest in the coming years. Taken together with the trend of rising Atlantic Basin mineral exports, market fundamentals point to a favorable balance and continued resilience in Capesize charter rates, even amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Looking forward we believe that our fleet composition, healthy balance sheet and favorable mix of index-linked and fixed-rate charters position Seanergy well in this market environment.”

Company Fleet:

Vessel Name Capacity (DWT) Year

Built Yard Scrubber Fitted Employment Type FFA conversion option(1) Minimum time charter (“T/C”) expiration Maximum T/C expiration(2) Charterer Titanship 207,855 2011 NACKS - T/C Index Linked No 09/2026 03/2027 Costamare Meiship 207,851 2013 Imabari - T/C Index Linked No 02/2026 06/2026 Costamare Patriotship 181,709 2010 Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 10/2025 03/2026 Glencore Dukeship 181,453 2010 Sasebo - Spot Employment No N/A N/A NYK Paroship 181,415 2012 Koyo -Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 08/2025 01/2026 Oldendorff Worldship 181,415 2012 Koyo – Imabari Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 10/2025 02/2026 NYK Kaizenship 181,396 2012 Koyo Dock - T/C Index Linked Yes 07/2025 10/2025 MOL Iconship 181,392 2013 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2026 06/2026 Costamare Hellasship 181,325 2012 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 04/2026 07/2026 NYK Honorship 180,242 2010 Imabari - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2026 10/2026 NYK Fellowship 179,701 2010 Daewoo - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2026 11/2026 Anglo American Championship 179,238 2011 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 04/2027 08/2027 Cargill Partnership 179,213 2012 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 02/2026 05/2026 NYK Knightship 178,978 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 11/2025 01/2026 Glencore Lordship 178,838 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 01/2026 05/2026 Costamare Blueship 178,459 2011 Mitsui SB - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2026 11/2026 NYK Friendship 176,952 2009 Namura - T/C Index Linked Yes 12/2025 04/2026 NYK Flagship 176,387 2013 Mitsui - T/C Index Linked Yes 05/2026 07/2026 Cargill Geniuship 170,057 2010 Sungdong SB - T/C Index Linked Yes 06/2025 09/2025 NYK Premiership 170,024 2010 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2027 05/2027 Glencore Squireship 170,018 2010 Sungdong SB Yes T/C Index Linked Yes 03/2027 05/2027 Glencore Total /

Average age 3,803,918 14.1 years - - - - - - -

(1) The Company has the option to convert the index-linked rate to fixed for periods ranging between 1 and 12 months, based on the prevailing Capesize FFA rate for the selected period. (2) The latest redelivery date does not include any additional optional periods.

Fleet Data:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

6M 2025

6M 2024

Ownership days (1) 1,911 1,567 3,689 3,114 Operating days (2) 1,794 1,562 3,507 3,099 Fleet utilization (3) $93.9% 99.7% 95.1% 99.5% TCE rate (4) $19,807 $26,636 $16,679 $25,365 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses (5) $7,222 $6,844 $6,937 $6,999

(1) Ownership days are the total number of calendar days in a period during which the vessels in a fleet have been owned or chartered in. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of the Company’s fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that the Company recorded during a period. (2) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. Available days are the number of ownership days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to major repairs, dry-dockings, lay-up or special or intermediate surveys. Operating days include the days that our vessels are in ballast voyages without having finalized agreements for their next employment. The Company’s calculation of operating days may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. (3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that the vessels are generating revenue and is determined by dividing operating days by ownership days for the relevant period. Fleet Utilization is used to measure a company’s ability to efficiently find suitable employment for its vessels and minimize the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for unforeseen events. We believe it provides additional meaningful information and assists management in making decisions regarding areas where we may be able to improve efficiency and increase revenue and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding the efficiency of our operations. (4) TCE rate is defined as the Company’s net revenue less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of the Company’s operating days during the period. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel oil and diesel oil) expenses, canal charges and other commissions. The Company includes the TCE rate, which is not a recognized measure under U.S. GAAP, as it believes it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net revenues from vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, and because it assists the Company’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. The Company’s calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company’s net revenues from vessels to the TCE rate.

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except operating days and TCE rate)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Vessel revenue, net 36,664 42,592 60,340 80,366 Less: Voyage expenses 1,131 986 1,847 1,760 Time charter equivalent revenues 35,533 41,606 58,493 78,606 Operating days 1,794 1,562 3,507 3,099 TCE rate $19,807 $26,636 $16,679 $25,365

(5) Vessel operating expenses include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricants, insurance, maintenance and repairs. Daily Vessel Operating Expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses, excluding pre delivery costs, by ownership days for the relevant time periods. The Company’s calculation of daily vessel operating expenses may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company’s vessel operating expenses to daily vessel operating expenses.

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except ownership days and Daily Vessel Operating Expenses)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Vessel operating expenses 13,802 11,184 26,346 22,254 Less: Pre-delivery expenses - 460 757 460 Vessel operating expenses before pre-delivery expenses 13,802 10,724 25,589 21,794 Ownership days 1,911 1,567 3,689 3,114 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses $7,222 $6,844 $6,937 $6,999



Net income / (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Net income / (loss) 2,862 14,127 (3,967 ) 24,288 Interest and finance cost, net 5,472 4,596 10,566 9,235 Depreciation and amortization 9,052 7,065 17,377 13,911 EBITDA 17,386 25,788 23,976 47,434 Stock based compensation 1,138 1,538 2,677 3,017 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 649 28 649 Loss on forward freight agreements, net 1 26 19 104 Gain on FX forwards (243 ) - (423 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 18,282 28,001 26,277 51,204



Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") represents the sum of net income, net interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization and, if any, income taxes during a period. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, loss on forward freight agreements, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, and gain on FX forwards (“Other, net” in statement of operations), which the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented as we believe that these measures are useful to investors as a widely used means of evaluating operating profitability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) Reconciliation and calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Net income / (loss) 2,862 14,127 (3,967 ) 24,288 Stock based compensation 1,138 1,538 2,677 3,017 Loss on extinguishment of debt (non-cash) - 304 18 304 Gain on FX forwards (243 ) - (423 ) - Adjusted net income / (loss) 3,757 15,969 (1,695 ) 27,609 Dividends to non-vested participating securities (27 ) (150 ) (66 ) (246 ) Undistributed earnings to non-vested participating securities (48 ) (534 ) - (936 ) Adjusted net income / (loss) – common shareholders 3,682 15,285 (1,761 ) 26,427 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per common share, basic 0.18 0.78 (0.09 ) 1.35 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per common share, diluted 0.18 0.77 (0.09 ) 1.34 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 20,355,465 19,687,911 20,255,507 19,533,621 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 20,444,086 19,832,695 20,255,507 19,659,370



To derive Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure, from Net Income, we adjust for dividends and undistributed earnings to non-vested participating securities and exclude non-cash items, as provided in the table above. We believe that Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period since each such measure eliminates the effects of such non-cash items as loss on extinguishment of debt, stock based compensation, gain on FX forwards and other items which may vary from year to year, for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of the respective measure provides investors with supplemental data relating to our results of operations, and therefore, with a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than with GAAP measures alone. Our method of computing Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share may not necessarily be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Third Quarter 2025 TCE Rate Guidance:

As of the date hereof, approximately 62% of the Company fleet’s expected operating days in the third quarter of 2025 have been fixed at an estimated TCE rate of approximately $22,375. Assuming that for the remaining operating days of our index-linked time charters, the respective vessels’ TCE rate will be equal to $24,763 (based on the FFA curve as of July 25, 2025), our estimated TCE rate for the third quarter of 2025 will be approximately $23,0813. The following table provides the breakdown of index-linked charters and fixed-rate charters in the third quarter of 2025:

Operating Days TCE TCE - fixed rate (incl. FFA conversions) 644 $22,415 TCE – index-linked 1,162 $23,450 Total / Average 1,806 $23,081



Second Quarter and Recent Developments:

Dividend Distribution for Q1 2025 and Declaration of Q2 2025 Dividend

On July 10, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2025 to all shareholders of record as of June 27, 2025.

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for the second quarter of 2025 payable on or about October 10, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of September 29, 2025.

Commercial Updates

M/V Honorship – New T/C agreement

In June 2025, the M/V Honorship commenced a new T/C employment with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (“NYK”), for a duration of minimum 12 to about 15 months. The gross daily hire is based on the 5 T/C routes of the BCI plus a fixed premium amount, while the Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of 2 months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

M/V Dukeship – Time-charter trip

In June 2025, the M/V Dukeship commenced a Pacific round voyage, earning a premium over the average of the Baltic C10 Index Route for the duration of the trip.

3 This guidance is based on certain assumptions and the Company cannot provide assurance that these TCE rate estimates, or projected utilization rates will be realized. TCE estimates include certain floating (index) to fixed rate conversions concluded in previous periods. For vessels on index-linked T/Cs, the TCE rate realized will vary with the underlying index, and for the purposes of this guidance, the TCE rate assumed for the remaining operating days of the quarter for an index-linked T/C is equal to $24,763 (based on the FFA curve as of July 25, 2025). Spot estimates are provided using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. The rates quoted are for days currently contracted. Increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the additional revenues that can be booked based on the accounting cut-offs and therefore the resulting TCE rate will be reduced accordingly.

Financing Updates

M/V Dukeship - Alpha Bank Facility agreement

The Company has agreed to enter into a supplemental agreement to reduce the annual interest rate from 2.90% to 2.40% per annum and replace SOFR with Term SOFR as the reference rate of the loan; the interest rate reduction has retroactive effect from June 2025. In addition, the Company will have the option to pledge cash in the form of time deposits, up to the aggregate amount of the loan outstanding at that time. For the part of the loan equal to the pledged amount, the margin will be reduced to 0.75% per annum for the term of the pledged time deposit, which as per the agreement shall coincide with an interest period of the facility. The supplemental agreement is subject to completion of definitive documentation.

M/V Blueship – Kowa Kaiun Sale and Leaseback agreement

The Company is in the process of finalizing a $22.5 million sale and leaseback agreement for the M/V Blueship with an affiliate of Kowa Kaiun Co. Ltd. to finance the purchase obligation of the M/V Blueship under her existing bareboat charter. The agreement will become effective upon the delivery of the M/V Blueship to the lessor which is expected around August 25, 2025. The Company will sell and charter back the vessel on a bareboat basis for a five-year period and will have continuous options to repurchase the vessel at any time following the second anniversary of the delivery at predetermined prices as set forth in the agreement. The charterhire principal will amortize in a daily bareboat rate of $8,806 payable monthly in advance, bearing an interest rate of 3-month term SOFR plus 2.40% per annum. The sale and leaseback agreement does not include any financial covenants or security value maintenance provisions.

Other Updates

Facility agreement with United

In April 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to provide $2.0 million short-term bridge loan facility to United Maritime Corporation (“United”), bearing interest at an annual rate of 10.0%. The facility was fully repaid on June 17, 2025.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024* ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,394 34,916 Vessels, net, right-of-use asset and advance for vessel acquisition 539,853 488,192 Other assets 32,318 22,745 TOTAL ASSETS 597,565 545,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Long-term debt, finance lease liability and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 307,676 257,588 Other liabilities 32,147 26,086 Stockholders’ equity 257,742 262,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 597,565 545,853

* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Vessel revenue, net 36,664 42,592 60,340 80,366 Fees from related parties 815 541 1,345 1,060 Revenue, net 37,479 43,133 61,685 81,426 Expenses: Voyage expenses (1,131 ) (986 ) (1,847 ) (1,760 ) Vessel operating expenses (13,802 ) (11,184 ) (26,346 ) (22,254 ) Management fees (301 ) (184 ) (552 ) (359 ) General and administrative expenses (4,956 ) (4,303 ) (9,012 ) (8,932 ) Depreciation and amortization (9,052 ) (7,065 ) (17,377 ) (13,911 ) Loss on forward freight agreements, net (1 ) (26 ) (19 ) (104 ) Operating income 8,236 19,385 6,532 34,106 Other income / (expenses): Interest and finance costs (5,687 ) (4,854 ) (10,930 ) (9,716 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (649 ) (28 ) (649 ) Interest and other income 172 262 337 490 Interest and other income – related party 48 - 48 - Other, net 93 (17 ) 74 57 Total other expenses, net: (5,374 ) (5,258 ) (10,499 ) (9,818 ) Net income / (loss) 2,862 14,127 (3,967 ) 24,288 Net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 2,787 13,443 (4,033 ) 23,106 Net income / (loss) per common share, basic and diluted 0.14 0.68 (0.20 ) 1.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 20,355,465 19,687,911 20,255,507 19,533,621 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 20,444,086 19,832,695 20,255,507 19,659,370





Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,239 35,048 Vessels acquisitions and improvements (35,325 ) (34,313 ) Advance for vessel acquisition - (4,450 ) Loan to related party (2,000 ) - Repayment of loan by related party 2,000 - Finance lease prepayments and other initial direct costs (8,150 ) (305 ) Due from related parties (188 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (43,663 ) (39,068 ) Proceeds from long-term debt and other financial liabilities 88,060 58,279 Repayments of long-term debt and other financial liabilities (60,274 ) (40,576 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (1,099 ) (1,079 ) Payments of financing and stock issuance costs (1,563 ) (917 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock - (1,722 ) Dividend payments (7,388 ) (2,492 ) Proceeds from other non-current liabilities 166 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of underwriters fees and commissions - 5,823 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,902 17,316 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest 11,031 10,260 Noncash investing activities Vessels’ improvements 387 - Right of use assets and initial direct costs 23,897 - Noncash financing activities Dividends declared but not paid 1,045 3,108 Financing and stock issuance costs (177 ) 2,035

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a prominent pure-play Capesize shipping company publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 21 vessels (2 Newcastlemax and 19 Capesize) with an average age of approximately 14.1 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,803,918 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Please visit our Company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to the declaration of dividends, market trends and shareholder returns. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Israel and Hamas or Iran, China and Taiwan and between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics, including their effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

