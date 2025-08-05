Volatus Aerospace Secures ∼$1M Tactical ISR Drone Contract from NATO Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), a Canadian leader in aerial intelligence and cargo solutions, has secured a contract to deliver a fleet of lightweight tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drone systems to a customer in a NATO member country. The initial contract is valued at approximately C$1M and is expected to be fulfilled in August 2025, at gross margins in line with the Company’s standard defense sector equipment delivery.

The drone systems are designed for short-range operations and are equipped with both electro-optical and thermal imaging sensors to support day and night operations in all weather conditions. Their compact form factor, rapid deployment capability, and robust data capture make them ideal for tactical reconnaissance and situational awareness missions in dynamic environments.

“This contract reinforces our commitment to delivering agile and mission-proven ISR solutions for allied defense forces,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “As threats continue to evolve, so must the technologies that support frontline operations. Our ISR solutions are field-tested, cost-effective, and designed to deliver critical intelligence when and where it’s needed most.”

This contract further strengthens Volatus’ presence in the defense sector and supports the growing NATO demand for scalable ISR capabilities that are both effective and economically sustainable. Volatus continues to expand its offerings for allied nations, leveraging its combined piloted and remotely piloted aircraft expertise to meet a wide range of operational requirements.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

