12th Farm Credit Organization Adopts Acres.com via Passkey Partnership

Fayetteville, Ark., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the leading land data and mapping platform, today announced it has reached a key milestone with its 12th Farm Credit organization adopting the platform through the FCCS Passkey Program. The milestone marks continued growth as Acres enters its second year in the program, driven by lenders’ demand for tools that modernize underwriting and collateral management.

Since joining the Passkey Program in 2024, Acres has expanded its presence across the Farm Credit System. The platform’s instant valuation reports, comprehensive mortgage and landowner data, and AI-powered deed plotting tools are helping associations streamline processes and improve decision-making.

“Acres' momentum within the Farm Credit System reflects the value and trust they bring to our industry,” said Heather Tseng, Passkey Program Director. “Through the Passkey program, we’re proud to connect Farm Credit organizations with solutions like Acres that enhance operational efficiency.”

Golden State Farm Credit, which integrated Acres into its appraisal operations, has seen tangible benefits from the platform. “We have been using Acres in our appraisal department for the past two years, and it has become one of our primary tools for agricultural sales and property research,” said Greg Peters, VP and Director of Appraisal Operations at Golden State Farm Credit. “The staff at Acres has been very proactive about adding features to the platform based upon user feedback, which has been extremely helpful.”

Ben Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at Acres, noted that adoption within Farm Credit has been instrumental in shaping the platform’s development. “Working closely with Farm Credit associations has pushed us to innovate faster and build tools that directly address their underwriting challenges. This milestone is a reflection of that collaboration and our shared commitment to advancing agricultural finance.”

With twelve Farm Credit associations now leveraging Acres, the platform continues to demonstrate how technology and data can enhance efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making across agricultural lending.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About Passkey

Powered by FCCS and backed by a 20-year track record, Passkey leverages the collective purchasing power of cooperatives, associations, public entities, and industry groups to negotiate significant discounts with best-in-class national partners. Discounts and partnerships include business service solutions as well as many personal discounts available to employees and boards of participating organizations. For more information about Passkey, visit www.fccsconsulting.com.