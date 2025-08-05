Reeflex Solutions Inc. Launches New Website and Releases Updated Investor Presentation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website and updated investor presentation, providing investors and stakeholders with a centralized source of information on the Company’s business, leadership, and strategic direction.

The new website is accessible at https://www.reeflex.ca and provides a central platform for up-to-date information on the Company’s operations, management team, corporate governance, and growth strategy. It also includes a dedicated Investor Relations section where visitors can access regulatory filings, news releases, and corporate presentations.

The Company’s investor presentation is now available on the website and offers an introduction to the Company’s business model, growth opportunities, and strategic priorities.

John Babic, President & CEO commented:

“Establishing our online presence is an important step in supporting transparency and engagement as we continue to execute on our strategy. The new website and investor presentation provide a clear view of who we are and where we’re headed.”

The Company invites current and prospective shareholders, analysts, and other investment professionals to explore the new website and review the investor materials.

About Reeflex

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See https://www.reeflex.ca.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

John Babic

President & CEO

Email: john.babic@reeflex.ca

Telephone: 780-909-4220

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the “About Reeflex” section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “should”, “will” or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning the resumption of trading of the Reeflex Shares on the TSXV and Reeflex capitalizing on opportunities for growth in its industry. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex’s filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.