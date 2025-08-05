DTEX Systems Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, Bringing AI-Driven Insider Risk Management and Innovation to More Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems, the leader in insider risk management, today announced a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This expanded collaboration expands DTEX solutions powered by AWS and gives customers direct access to DTEX’s AI-powered insider risk management platform, which helps organizations identify risks and prevent data loss before damage occurs.

DTEX has been building momentum with AWS throughout the year. Earlier this year, DTEX joined the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, accelerating its use of generative AI for advanced behavioral intelligence and insider threat detection. DTEX also became the first insider risk platform to integrate with Amazon OpenSearch Service, delivering new levels of scalable search and investigation capabilities for security teams.

“Our collaboration with AWS is helping customers move from reactive to proactive security,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “Together, we’re making it faster and easier to spot threats, protect sensitive data, and maintain user privacy as a top priority. Our recent work with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center and our integration with Amazon OpenSearch Service are already creating measurable impact for our customers.”

Through the new SCA, organizations can simplify their security stack by deploying DTEX InTERCEPT™ through AWS Marketplace. DTEX InTERCEPT™ brings together Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User Behavior and Entity Analytics (UEBA), User Activity Monitoring (UAM), and powerful AI-driven insights in one lightweight platform. Customers can also take advantage of the Ai³ Risk Assistant through Amazon Bedrock for smarter, faster decision-making.

“Leveraging DTEX on AWS has been fundamental to strengthening Blick’s defense against today’s most sophisticated cybersecurity threats,” said Erik Devine, Director of Information Security & IT Infrastructure at Blick. “The DTEX platform delivers real-time intelligence that empowers us to proactively secure our critical business data.”

“Security is job zero at AWS, so we are excited to deepen our collaboration with DTEX and help organizations better defend against insider threats,” said Carol Potts, Director, US ISV Sales, AWS. “DTEX's innovation on AWS is delivering the scalability, flexibility, and enhanced security capabilities our customers need to stay ahead of potential risks today—and in the future.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is now available in AWS Marketplace, making it easy for customers to deploy and scale insider risk management on AWS. To learn more, visit www.dtexsystems.com .

DTEX Systems is the trusted leader in insider risk management. DTEX delivers AI-powered behavioral intelligence that helps organizations stop insider risks before they become data breaches. DTEX InTERCEPT™ consolidates DLP, UAM, and UBA in one easy-to-deploy platform, trusted by global enterprises and governments. For more information, visit dtexsystems.com.

