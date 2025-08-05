Safe Drinking Water Act Compliance Tool: UNICEF-Aligned Environmental Justice Resource Listed on United Nations-Backed Sustainability Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), founded by former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator Anthony Ross, announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) has been listed on the Sustainable Infrastructure Tool Navigator — a global platform co-led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and GIZ, the German development agency.

Designed to support EPA compliance, equity-centered planning, and long-term infrastructure investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the LSLRCC is now featured alongside international tools on this UN-backed platform. The tool advances global sustainability by aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UNICEF’s lead poisoning prevention agenda — particularly in protecting vulnerable children from toxic lead exposure.

Developed as a free, multilingual resource, the LSLRCC helps communities calculate the real cost of lead service line replacement, comply with the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and unlock State Revolving Fund (SRF) support under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Sustainable Infrastructure Tool Navigator aids public and private-sector stakeholders in identifying effective, lifecycle-based tools that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement. Operated jointly by UNEP’s Sustainable Infrastructure Partnership and GIZ’s Infrastructure Solutions Incubator (a program of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development), the platform fills critical information gaps across environmental, social, institutional, and financial sustainability.

“As someone who worked on the ground in Flint, I saw how critical it is for communities to have accurate, accessible data,” said Anthony Ross, founder of EPHI. “Being listed on the UN-backed Navigator affirms the LSLRCC’s global relevance — and its power to protect communities, advance EPA compliance, and drive equitable infrastructure investments.”

Now listed on major sustainability and innovation platforms, the LSLRCC shows how public-facing tools can accelerate lead service line replacement, strengthen Safe Drinking Water Act implementation, and build lasting public trust.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI):

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) provides EPA-aligned drinking water training courses and technical assistance to public water systems, drawing on firsthand expertise from both the Flint Water Crisis response and the Flint Water Crisis recovery. Our mission is to empower water utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies with the tools, insights, and actionable strategies needed to prevent drinking water contamination, ensure regulatory compliance, and safeguard public health.

Using a data-driven, equity-first approach, EPHI supports communities in developing stronger State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, meeting the requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and implementing resilient, long-term upgrades under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work aligns with global sustainability frameworks — especially the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — by promoting safe, equitable access to clean drinking water worldwide. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

