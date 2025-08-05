Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Innovative Platform Provides Novel Treatment for Underserved CTCL Space

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

As America’s population ages, chronic and rare diseases are emerging as a pressing healthcare challenge — one that disproportionately affects older adults. With more than 30 million Americans living with a rare disease, the need for accurate diagnoses and effective treatments is growing urgent. Many of these conditions remain without FDA-approved therapies, and symptoms in seniors are often misattributed to typical aging, leading to years-long diagnostic delays. Recognizing this crisis, the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiatives have emphasized improving access to treatments and accelerating medical innovation.

Advancing this mission, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is making strides with its HyBryte(TM) platform, a novel therapy aimed at treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare skin cancer that primarily affects older adults. With successful U.S.-based manufacturing of HyBryte’s active ingredient now in place, Soligenix exemplifies the kind of domestic innovation poised to make a meaningful impact on this underserved patient population.

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte(TM) (“SGX301” or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (“SGX302”) into psoriasis, the company’s first-in-class innate defense regulator (“IDR”) technology, dusquetide (“SGX942”) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (“SGX945”) in Behçet’s disease.

The company’s Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax(R), its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax(TM), the company’s vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix’s vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax(R). To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”).

