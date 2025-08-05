Top Oil & Gas Company Selects Locus Water as its Enterprise Water Metrics and Management Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability, water, and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, announced today that a Fortune 10 global oil and gas company has selected Locus Water software for a worldwide roll-out. The enterprise solution resolves compliance and data challenges spanning water sources across the company’s upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, giving every business unit real-time visibility into consumption by source and type metrics. Implementation begins immediately in North America, with additional regions scheduled for 2026.

The customer rolled out Locus Waste software in 2024, and the selection of Locus Water accelerates their consolidation of all environmental programs on a single SaaS platform. The oil and gas company has managed its water quality analytical data in Locus software since 2003.

“Forward-looking energy companies are prioritizing integrated systems for all environmental programs as a way to capitalize on artificial intelligence and gain strategic insights across their portfolios,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “Locus is one of the few software developers with the underlying architecture, data validation, and domain expertise to deliver.”

This customer is one of many to report frustration with so-called all-in-one environmental platforms that were, in reality, fragmented tools cobbled together by private equity rollups lacking long-term vision. Duplan explains, “The absence of true integration cripples data flow, complicates reporting, and ultimately drives customers toward purpose-built platforms like Locus.”

By unifying water and waste programs on the Locus Platform, the oil and gas company expects to eliminate redundant systems, reduce data-management costs, and deliver stronger enterprise-wide reporting for executives, regulators, consultants, and investors.

Locus provides a fully integrated and validated data foundation across all programs, positioning the company to capitalize on the ongoing AI revolution. Only Locus offers this level of readiness, with the architecture, tools, and data structure required to unlock next-generation insights. To learn more, please visit http://www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG reporting in 1997 and continues to lead as the longest-serving pure-play SaaS provider in the industry. Organizations, from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations, use Locus to manage over half a billion environmental records in real time across the globe. The Locus Platform handles data for air, water, waste, energy, emissions, sites, and incidents within a fully configurable system that supports risk mitigation and regulatory compliance. With advanced tools for data intake, artificial intelligence, querying, validation, tracking, visualization, and task management, Locus delivers unmatched accuracy and reliability for the most demanding operations. Locus Technologies operates from its headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more, visit http://www.locustec.com.

