NewsOut Integrates Mobiquity Technologies’ CMOne Platform to Advance AI-Driven Brand Amplification

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of data-intelligence and advertising technology solutions, and NewsOut, an AI-powered video press-release and media-amplification platform, today announced that NewsOut will integrate Mobiquity’s newly launched CMOne platform. The collaboration deepens NewsOut’s use of artificial intelligence and expands its ability to automate brand storytelling, scale content creation and optimize paid media for clients across North America.

The agreement builds upon NewsOut’s recently announced distribution partnership with New to The Street, the nationally syndicated business TV brand with a 3.1-million-subscriber YouTube channel. By combining Mobiquity’s AI-driven CMOne platform with NewsOut’s broadcast footprint, the two companies will deliver a unified solution that automates asset creation and places brand stories in front of millions of investors, consumers and business decision-makers.

“CMOne gives us an intelligent, autonomous layer to match our nationwide media distribution,” said Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut. “From AI-generated assets to real-time optimization, we’re giving every client—from startups to small-caps—the ability to compete with billion-dollar brands.” Bagaturia noted that NewsOut’s partnership with New to The Street ensures that those stories reach viewers across Fox Business, Bloomberg and streaming platforms.

“By integrating CMOne into NewsOut’s workflow, we’re making enterprise-grade marketing capabilities available to emerging brands,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “CMOne automates content production, provides real-time insights and unifies distribution across social, digital, CTV and out-of-home channels—tools once reserved for the world’s largest advertisers.”

Enhanced Capabilities for NewsOut Clients

The integration gives NewsOut customers access to a comprehensive suite of AI-powered marketing tools. CMOne will automatically generate branded video, caption and social-media assets; publish content across YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Fox, Bloomberg and other outlets; optimize campaigns in real time based on live performance data; and enable full-stack advertising across social, programmatic, digital-out-of-home (DOOH), connected-TV (CTV) and search channels.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is an AI-enhanced video press-release platform that powers measurable brand amplification across television, digital, social and outdoor. Through weekly programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg and the 3.1-million-subscriber New to The Street YouTube channel, NewsOut provides guaranteed exposure via strategic interviews, short-form media and earned syndication. From headline-making startups to Nasdaq-listed innovators, NewsOut delivers predictable media coverage for public-facing companies.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks and AdHere and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns—bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising.

For more information, visit www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the companies’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the companies’ filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this release, and the companies do not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts

NewsOut

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Mobiquity Technologies

Columbia Marketing Group

john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

+1-646-736-1900

YouTube Channels:

• NewsOut Channel – 163K+ subscribers

• New to The Street TV – 3.1M+ subscribers